Green River Police Reports: September 20, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Green River Police Department press release for September 21, 2017. Incidents from 09-20-2017 0600hrs to 09-21-2017 0600hrs

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17091025 GRPD 07:34:51 09/20/17 Hit and Run YATES ST RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party advised their vehicle had been hit sometime between September 19, 2017 and September 20, 2017, by an unknown vehicle.

G17091026 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091027 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091028 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091029 GRPD 08:21:45 09/20/17 Suspicious E 2ND N NFA

G17091030 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091031 GRPD 07:00:01 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091032 GRPD 09:29:33 09/20/17 EMS NFA

G17091033 GRPD 10:31:24 09/20/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091034 GRPD 11:02:24 09/20/17 Nuisance W 2ND N NFA

G17091035 GRPD 11:10:10 09/20/17 Escort NFA

G17091036 GRPD 11:47:11 09/20/17 Fingerprints 375 West Flaming Gorge Way NFA

G17091037 GRPD 11:03:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091038 GRPD 12:11:51 09/20/17 Follow-up WILKES DR APT NFA

G17091039 GRPD 12:57:48 09/20/17 Nuisance PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF

G17091040 GRPD 13:22:52 09/20/17 Suicidal RTF

G17091041 GRPD 13:33:33 09/20/17 Nuisance PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF

G17091042 GRPD 13:39:17 09/20/17 EMS NFA

G17091043 GRPD 14:49:05 09/20/17 EMS NFA

G17091044 GRPD 15:06:49 09/20/17 Abandoned Vehic S 1ST W RTF

G17091045 GRPD 15:25:47 09/20/17 Suicidal NFA

G17091046 GRPD 15:27:05 09/20/17 911 Calls

G17091047 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091048 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091049 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol

G17091050 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091051 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091052 GRPD 17:19:58 09/20/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17091053 GRPD 19:03:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091054 GRPD 18:59:50 09/20/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17091055 GRPD 19:11:07 09/20/17 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091056 GRPD 19:27:45 09/20/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091057 GRPD 19:56:46 09/20/17 Animal Calls FLORIDA DR RTF

G17091058 GRPD 19:59:45 09/20/17 Security Check NFA

G17091059 GRPD 20:01:18 09/20/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091060 GRPD 20:30:49 09/20/17 Traffic Offense UINTA DR NFA

G17091061 GRPD 20:44:08 09/20/17 Suspicious 59 UINTA DR RTF

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a possible stolen motorcycle. An off duty Sweetwater County Deputy advised they had seen a possible stolen vehicle in the area. Responding Officers later located the motorcycle and confirmed it had been reported stolen in Uinta County, Wyoming. The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Michael Musser, age 38 of Green River, was placed under arrest for theft. The incident is currently under investigation.

G17091062 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091063 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091064 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091065 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091066 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091067 GRPD 01:30:03 09/21/17 Field Contact CLARK ST NFA

G17091068 GRPD 03:03:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091069 GRPD 05:00:00 09/21/17 Security Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded