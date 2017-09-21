Green River Police Reports: September 20, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
Green River Police Department press release for September 21, 2017. Incidents from 09-20-2017 0600hrs to 09-21-2017 0600hrs
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17091025 GRPD 07:34:51 09/20/17 Hit and Run YATES ST RTF
Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party advised their vehicle had been hit sometime between September 19, 2017 and September 20, 2017, by an unknown vehicle.
G17091026 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091027 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091028 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091029 GRPD 08:21:45 09/20/17 Suspicious E 2ND N NFA
G17091030 GRPD 07:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091031 GRPD 07:00:01 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091032 GRPD 09:29:33 09/20/17 EMS NFA
G17091033 GRPD 10:31:24 09/20/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17091034 GRPD 11:02:24 09/20/17 Nuisance W 2ND N NFA
G17091035 GRPD 11:10:10 09/20/17 Escort NFA
G17091036 GRPD 11:47:11 09/20/17 Fingerprints 375 West Flaming Gorge Way NFA
G17091037 GRPD 11:03:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091038 GRPD 12:11:51 09/20/17 Follow-up WILKES DR APT NFA
G17091039 GRPD 12:57:48 09/20/17 Nuisance PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF
G17091040 GRPD 13:22:52 09/20/17 Suicidal RTF
G17091041 GRPD 13:33:33 09/20/17 Nuisance PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF
G17091042 GRPD 13:39:17 09/20/17 EMS NFA
G17091043 GRPD 14:49:05 09/20/17 EMS NFA
G17091044 GRPD 15:06:49 09/20/17 Abandoned Vehic S 1ST W RTF
G17091045 GRPD 15:25:47 09/20/17 Suicidal NFA
G17091046 GRPD 15:27:05 09/20/17 911 Calls
G17091047 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch UNF
G17091048 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch UNF
G17091049 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol
G17091050 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol UNF
G17091051 GRPD 15:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch UNF
G17091052 GRPD 17:19:58 09/20/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G17091053 GRPD 19:03:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol UNF
G17091054 GRPD 18:59:50 09/20/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G17091055 GRPD 19:11:07 09/20/17 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17091056 GRPD 19:27:45 09/20/17 Welfare Check NFA
G17091057 GRPD 19:56:46 09/20/17 Animal Calls FLORIDA DR RTF
G17091058 GRPD 19:59:45 09/20/17 Security Check NFA
G17091059 GRPD 20:01:18 09/20/17 Welfare Check NFA
G17091060 GRPD 20:30:49 09/20/17 Traffic Offense UINTA DR NFA
G17091061 GRPD 20:44:08 09/20/17 Suspicious 59 UINTA DR RTF
Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a possible stolen motorcycle. An off duty Sweetwater County Deputy advised they had seen a possible stolen vehicle in the area. Responding Officers later located the motorcycle and confirmed it had been reported stolen in Uinta County, Wyoming. The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Michael Musser, age 38 of Green River, was placed under arrest for theft. The incident is currently under investigation.
G17091062 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091063 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091064 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091065 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091066 GRPD 23:00:00 09/20/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091067 GRPD 01:30:03 09/21/17 Field Contact CLARK ST NFA
G17091068 GRPD 03:03:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091069 GRPD 05:00:00 09/21/17 Security Check NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
