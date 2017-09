Green River Police Reports: September 22-24, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17091132 GRPD 07:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091133 GRPD 07:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091134 GRPD 07:26:47 09/22/17 Citizen Assist MONROE AVE NFA

G17091135 GRPD 07:39:31 09/22/17 Parking Problem 905 BRIDGER DR NFA

G17091136 GRPD 07:51:25 09/22/17 Animal Calls ARIZONA ST NFA

G17091137 GRPD 07:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091138 GRPD 08:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091139 GRPD 08:39:14 09/22/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17091140 GRPD 07:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091141 GRPD 08:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091142 GRPD 07:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091143 GRPD 08:50:09 09/22/17 Animal Calls CEDAR ST RTF

Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.

G17091144 GRPD 09:40:54 09/22/17 Larceny 425 UINTA DR; GREEN RIVER TIRE RTF

Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a report of a larceny.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17091145 GRPD 09:48:10 09/22/17 Follow-up WILKES DR NFA

G17091146 GRPD 10:42:44 09/22/17 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091147 GRPD 10:57:29 09/22/17 Follow-up 425 UINTA DR NFA

G17091148 GRPD 10:19:55 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091149 GRPD 11:16:40 09/22/17 VIN Inspection BRIDGER DR NFA

G17091150 GRPD 11:27:02 09/22/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091151 GRPD 11:03:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091152 GRPD 11:49:21 09/22/17 Follow-up ANDREWS ST NFA

G17091153 GRPD 13:03:59 09/22/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091154 GRPD 14:41:19 09/22/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE NFA

G17091155 GRPD 14:47:31 09/22/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091156 GRPD 14:47:03 09/22/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; PD NFA

G17091157 GRPD 15:05:48 09/22/17 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; EXXON GET & GO RTF

Officers responded to a report a vehicle ran over a hose and a traffic cone on the property. Officers

contacted the driver and the incident appeared to be accidental.

G17091158 GRPD 15:25:47 09/22/17 VIN Inspection BARNHART ST NFA

G17091159 GRPD 15:27:20 09/22/17 Parking Problem W 2ND S NFA

G17091160 GRPD 15:32:03 09/22/17 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G17091161 GRPD 15:49:43 09/22/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091162 GRPD 15:57:27 09/22/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091163 GRPD 15:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol

G17091164 GRPD 15:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch

G17091165 GRPD 16:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch

G17091166 GRPD 15:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch

G17091167 GRPD 15:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol

G17091168 GRPD 15:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091169 GRPD 16:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol

G17091170 GRPD 16:31:50 09/22/17 Follow-up HILLCREST WAY NFA

G17091171 GRPD 16:32:51 09/22/17 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G17091172 GRPD 16:33:47 09/22/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091173 GRPD 16:36:55 09/22/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091174 GRPD 16:37:05 09/22/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091175 GRPD 16:50:11 09/22/17 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & E 4TH S NFA

G17091176 GRPD 17:05:51 09/22/17 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA

G17091177 GRPD 17:14:06 09/22/17 Follow-up 400 UINTA DR NFA

G17091178 GRPD 17:14:22 09/22/17 911 Calls NFA

G17091179 GRPD 17:40:05 09/22/17 Suspicious 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G17091180 GRPD 19:23:13 09/22/17 EMS NFA

G17091181 GRPD 19:31:02 09/22/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17091182 GRPD 20:00:05 09/22/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17091183 GRPD 20:26:30 09/22/17 Security Check MM100.7 RIVERVIEW CEMETERY RD NFA

G17091184 GRPD 19:03:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol

G17091185 GRPD 20:43:50 09/22/17 Open Property NFA

G17091186 GRPD 20:49:01 09/22/17 Warrant E 3RD N RTF

Lynae Hall, age 32 of Green River, was arrested per an active Uinta County District Court Warrant

for failure to appear on a order to show cause hearing.

G17091187 GRPD 22:29:07 09/22/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091188 GRPD 23:07:32 09/22/17 Suspicious BRAMWELL ST & JENSEN ST NFA

G17091189 GRPD 22:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091190 GRPD 23:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091191 GRPD 23:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091192 GRPD 23:00:01 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091193 GRPD 23:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091194 GRPD 23:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091195 GRPD 23:02:49 09/22/17 Animal Calls 475 S 2ND E NFA

G17091196 GRPD 23:33:59 09/22/17 Citizen Assist 325 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17091197 GRPD 00:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091198 GRPD 00:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091199 GRPD 00:49:43 09/23/17 Security Check

G17091200 GRPD 01:06:40 09/23/17 Crime Stoppers E 3RD S

G17091201 GRPD 01:14:30 09/23/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & ANDREWS ST NFA

G17091202 GRPD 05:00:00 09/23/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17091203 GRPD 05:52:17 09/23/17 Alarm 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY;HITCHING POST NFA

G17091204 GRPD 07:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091205 GRPD 07:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091206 GRPD 08:29:34 09/23/17 Animal Calls 905 BRIDGER DR NFA

G17091207 GRPD 08:29:10 09/23/17 Agency Assist 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY ;POLICE DEPT

G17091208 GRPD 08:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091209 GRPD 08:52:32 09/23/17 Transport 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATS

G17091210 GRPD 08:52:56 09/23/17 Civil Issues MEDICINE BOW DR & SARATOGA DR

G17091211 GRPD 07:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol

G17091212 GRPD 08:52:37 09/23/17 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR & ESSEX ST

G17091213 GRPD 07:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091214 GRPD 07:00:01 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091215 GRPD 08:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091216 GRPD 10:30:07 09/23/17 Parking Problem N 5TH W NFA

G17091217 GRPD 11:06:18 09/23/17 Vandalism W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported a window on their parked and unoccupied vehicle

was damaged during the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17091218 GRPD 11:12:24 09/23/17 Animal Calls S 2ND E & E 2ND S NFA

G17091219 GRPD 11:23:01 09/23/17 Animal Calls 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; RED FEATHER NFA

G17091220 GRPD 12:46:38 09/23/17 Suicidal NFA

G17091221 GRPD 12:50:14 09/23/17 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G17091222 GRPD 13:13:34 09/23/17 Transport TELEPHONE CANYON

G17091223 GRPD 13:12:27 09/23/17 Juvenile NFA

G17091224 GRPD 13:56:13 09/23/17 Suspicious E 3RD S

G17091225 GRPD 13:57:34 09/23/17 Citizen Assist ANDREWS ST NFA

G17091226 GRPD 14:45:18 09/23/17 Fire E 2ND S RTF

Officers responded to a report of a large amount of smoke in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a

rubbish pile was being burned in the yard of a residence. The Green River Fire Department

responded to the address to and ensure the fire was out. Offices contacted Georgia Castillo, age 58

of Green River, who was issued a citation for burning in city limits.

G17091227 GRPD 14:51:33 09/23/17 Transport 2005 UINTA DR

G17091228 GRPD 15:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091229 GRPD 15:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091230 GRPD 15:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091231 GRPD 15:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091232 GRPD 15:52:30 09/23/17 911 Calls

G17091233 GRPD 15:54:38 09/23/17 Accidents 905 BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking space

and into a vehicle traveling behind the vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries were reported, Jose

Hernandez, age 33 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

G17091234 GRPD 16:41:05 09/23/17 REDDI UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR GOA

G17091235 GRPD 16:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091236 GRPD 16:52:24 09/23/17 Suspicious 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091237 GRPD 16:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091238 GRPD 17:31:07 09/23/17 Citizen Assist E 4TH S

G17091239 GRPD 19:08:49 09/23/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091240 GRPD 19:01:33 09/23/17 Traffic Offense MM80 I 80 EB; EB

G17091241 GRPD 19:49:20 09/23/17 Security Check MM100.7 RIVERVIEW CEMETERY RD NFA

G17091243 GRPD 19:59:27 09/23/17 Animal Calls MASSACHUSETTS CT RTF

Officers received a call of a dog at large. Officers were unable to catch the dog and provided a

description of the dog to animal control officers.

G17091244 GRPD 20:33:39 09/23/17 Open Property NFA

G17091245 GRPD 21:00:00 09/23/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17091246 GRPD 23:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091247 GRPD 23:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091248 GRPD 22:00:00 09/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091249 GRPD 23:37:00 09/23/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17091250 GRPD 00:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091251 GRPD 23:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091252 GRPD 23:00:00 09/23/17 Extra Patrol GOA

G17091253 GRPD 00:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091254 GRPD 00:29:41 09/24/17 Disturbance 125 E RAILROAD AVE; GREEN GANDER GOA

G17091255 GRPD 01:03:09 09/24/17 EMS NFA

G17091256 GRPD 01:10:10 09/24/17 Disturbance 125 E RAILROAD AVE; GREEN GANDER NFA

G17091257 GRPD 05:00:00 09/24/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17091258 GRPD 07:31:41 09/24/17 Animal Calls 59 UINTA DR

G17091259 GRPD 07:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091260 GRPD 07:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091261 GRPD 08:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091262 GRPD 08:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091263 GRPD 07:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091264 GRPD 07:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091265 GRPD 08:38:56 09/24/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091266 GRPD 10:39:39 09/24/17 Traffic Control W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W

G17091267 GRPD 10:43:56 09/24/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17091268 GRPD 11:02:19 09/24/17 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G17091269 GRPD 11:55:39 09/24/17 Citizen Assist S 1ST W

G17091270 GRPD 12:29:18 09/24/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD GOA

G17091271 GRPD 12:27:50 09/24/17 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties

who had a verbal dispute and one of the parties decided to leave the residence.

G17091272 GRPD 12:42:36 09/24/17 Hit and Run ASPEN ST

Officers met with a resident who reported the mirror on their vehicle was damaged by an unknown

vehicle while parked and unoccupied on the roadway in front of their residence. Officers completed

a report regarding the incident.

G17091273 GRPD 13:54:35 09/24/17 Property Damage 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was damaged while parked in the

parking lot.

G17091274 GRPD 14:18:03 09/24/17 Suicidal RTF

G17091275 GRPD 14:55:30 09/24/17 Suspicious 1055 W TETON BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers contacted the driver

who was waiting to pick up a friend.

G17091276 GRPD 14:53:06 09/24/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17091277 GRPD 14:18:38 09/24/17 VIN Inspection HOOVER DR NFA

G17091278 GRPD 15:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091279 GRPD 15:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch UNF

G17091280 GRPD 15:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091281 GRPD 15:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091282 GRPD 15:39:28 09/24/17 Parking Problem ELM ST NFA

G17091283 GRPD 16:01:12 09/24/17 VIN Inspection BRIDGER DR NFA

G17091284 GRPD 16:30:24 09/24/17 Suspicious W 2ND S & S 4TH W NFA

G17091285 GRPD 17:40:46 09/24/17 911 Calls

G17091286 GRPD 17:45:52 09/24/17 Disturbance E 3RD S RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. While investigating the incident officers contacted

Robert Keelin, age 29 of Rock Springs, who was subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

G17091287 GRPD 18:01:13 09/24/17 911 Calls

G17091288 GRPD 18:32:43 09/24/17 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR GOA

G17091289 GRPD 18:46:21 09/24/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091290 GRPD 16:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091291 GRPD 19:07:03 09/24/17 Follow-up 59 UINTA DR NFA

G17091292 GRPD 19:19:57 09/24/17 Larceny 59 UINTA DR RTF

G17091293 GRPD 19:28:22 09/24/17 Security Check MM100.7 RIVERVIEW CEMETERY RD NFA

G17091294 GRPD 20:01:07 09/24/17 Suicidal RTF

G17091295 GRPD 20:45:08 09/24/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091296 GRPD 21:29:40 09/24/17 911 Calls NFA

G17091297 GRPD 22:47:13 09/24/17 REDDI 59 UINTA DR NFA

G17091298 GRPD 23:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091299 GRPD 23:00:00 09/24/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091300 GRPD 00:07:36 09/25/17 Civil Issues STAGE PL NFA

G17091301 GRPD 00:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091302 GRPD 01:15:42 09/25/17 Civil Issues STAGE PL RTF

Officers responded to a report of a dispute regarding a civil matter. Officers contacted the involved

parties, one of which was identified as Meagan Reese, age 35 of Clifton, Colorado who was arrested

per an active Rock Springs Municipal Court Warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay on

original charges of driving while under suspension and criminal contempt.

G17091303 GRPD 03:57:52 09/25/17 Security Check NFA

G17091304 GRPD 05:00:00 09/25/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17091305 GRPD 22:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091306 GRPD 23:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091307 GRPD 23:00:00 09/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091308 GRPD 05:34:55 09/25/17 Welfare Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow