Green River Police Reports: September 25, 2017

September 26, 2017

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17091309 GRPD 07:19:43 09/25/17 Abandoned Vehicle COLORADO DR RTF
Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle following a parking complaint. Officers addressed the
complaint and city ordinance regarding parking towed vehicles on the street.
G17091310 GRPD 07:45:34 09/25/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & ADAMS ST NFA
G17091311 GRPD 08:08:36 09/25/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17091312 GRPD 07:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091313 GRPD 08:18:23 09/25/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & JENSEN ST NFA
G17091314 GRPD 08:20:56 09/25/17 911 Calls NFA
G17091315 GRPD 08:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091316 GRPD 07:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091317 GRPD 07:00:00 09/25/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091318 GRPD 07:00:00 09/25/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091319 GRPD 09:35:07 09/25/17 Animal Calls ANDREWS ST & CLARK ST RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a barking dog complaint.
G17091320 GRPD 09:52:15 09/25/17 Animal Calls E 4TH S NFA
G17091321 GRPD 10:10:55 09/25/17 Escort 120 SHOSHONE AVE;LDS STAKE CENTER NFA
G17091322 GRPD 10:19:20 09/25/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17091323 GRPD 10:28:41 09/25/17 Sexual Offense RTF
Detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
G17091324 GRPD 10:31:28 09/25/17 Animal Calls JUNIPER ST
G17091325 GRPD 11:22:59 09/25/17 EMS NFA
G17091326 GRPD 11:25:18 09/25/17 Missing Person NFA
Officers were contacted by an individual over the phone, in regards to being unable to contact a
friend of theirs who was not home. The individual has since been located.
G17091327 GRPD 12:34:33 09/25/17 Alarm ARKANSAS DR NFA
G17091328 GRPD 12:47:14 09/25/17 Littering W 2ND N NFA
G17091329 GRPD 13:04:17 09/25/17 Accidents SHOSHONE AVE RTF
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out a driveway and
struck a vehicle parked across the street. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
regarding the incident.
G17091330 GRPD 13:05:39 09/25/17 Property Damage MIDWEST DR RTF
Officers met with a resident who reported a window on their vehicle was damaged while parked in
their driveway. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G17091331 GRPD 13:16:06 09/25/17 Welfare Check NFA
G17091332 GRPD 13:36:33 09/25/17 Accidents 905 BRIDGER DR;SMITHS RTF
G17091333 GRPD 13:48:40 09/25/17 Information JENSEN ST NFA
G17091334 GRPD 14:11:56 09/25/17 Fingerprints 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17091335 GRPD 14:24:39 09/25/17 Follow-up WILKES DR NFA
G17091336 GRPD 14:16:19 09/25/17 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who
had a verbal dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,
which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
G17091337 GRPD 14:42:35 09/25/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17091338 GRPD 14:42:14 09/25/17 Scam E 3RD S; GRPD
G17091339 GRPD 14:54:47 09/25/17 Scam SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G17091340 GRPD 15:07:39 09/25/17 Warrant WINDRIVER DR RTF
Ameka Welch, age 44 of Green River, was arrested per an active warrant out of Indiana for forgery.
G17091341 GRPD 15:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091342 GRPD 15:19:23 09/25/17 EMS NFA
G17091343 GRPD 15:26:22 09/25/17 911 Calls GOA
G17091344 GRPD 15:56:59 09/25/17 Follow-up CALIFORNIA WAY NFA
G17091345 GRPD 15:57:45 09/25/17 Follow-up California NFA
G17091346 GRPD 12:32:37 09/25/17 Transport 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G17091347 GRPD 16:11:19 09/25/17 911 Calls NFA
G17091348 GRPD 16:31:59 09/25/17 Hit and Run 77 E RAILROAD AVE; EMBASSY TAVERN; THE EMBASSY NFA
G17091349 GRPD 16:45:23 09/25/17 Animal Calls 80 e teton NFA
G17091350 GRPD 18:04:08 09/25/17 Animal Calls 1720 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK VETERINARY NFA
G17091351 GRPD 19:05:34 09/25/17 Suspicious HWY 530 NFA
G17091352 GRPD 19:35:49 09/25/17 Follow-up 59 UINTA DR NFA
G17091353 GRPD 19:35:26 09/25/17 Vandalism WILDERNESS TRL NFA
Officers investigated a report of damage to the paint of a vehicle. Officers completed a report
regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
G17091354 GRPD 19:47:32 09/25/17 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 2ND E NFA
G17091355 GRPD 19:47:20 09/25/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G17091356 GRPD 15:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol
G17091357 GRPD 16:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol
G17091358 GRPD 15:00:00 09/25/17 Property Watch
G17091359 GRPD 21:00:00 09/25/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17091360 GRPD 22:05:14 09/25/17 Suspicious 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 NFA
G17091361 GRPD 22:16:56 09/25/17 Fire Alarm 350 MONROE AVE
G17091362 GRPD 22:42:38 09/25/17 Motorist Assist MM89 I 80 WB
G17091363 GRPD 23:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol
G17091364 GRPD 23:00:00 09/25/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091365 GRPD 23:00:00 09/25/17 Extra Patrol GOA
G17091366 GRPD 00:00:00 09/26/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17091367 GRPD 01:28:57 09/26/17 Field Contact 50 W RAILROAD AVE; THE BREWERY NFA
G17091368 GRPD 02:12:28 09/26/17 EMS NFA
G17091369 GRPD 23:00:00 09/25/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091370 GRPD 22:00:00 09/25/17 Property Watch NFA
G17091371 GRPD 05:00:00 09/26/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E
G17091372 GRPD 00:00:00 09/26/17 Property Watch
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
