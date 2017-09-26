Green River Police Reports: September 25, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17091309
|GRPD
|07:19:43 09/25/17
|Abandoned Vehicle
|COLORADO DR
|RTF
|Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle following a parking complaint. Officers addressed the
|complaint and city ordinance regarding parking towed vehicles on the street.
|G17091310
|GRPD
|07:45:34 09/25/17
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & ADAMS ST
|NFA
|G17091311
|GRPD
|08:08:36 09/25/17
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17091312
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17091313
|GRPD
|08:18:23 09/25/17
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G17091314
|GRPD
|08:20:56 09/25/17
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G17091315
|GRPD
|08:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17091316
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17091317
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/25/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17091318
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/25/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17091319
|GRPD
|09:35:07 09/25/17
|Animal Calls
|ANDREWS ST & CLARK ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a barking dog complaint.
|G17091320
|GRPD
|09:52:15 09/25/17
|Animal Calls
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G17091321
|GRPD
|10:10:55 09/25/17
|Escort
|120 SHOSHONE AVE;LDS STAKE CENTER
|NFA
|G17091322
|GRPD
|10:19:20 09/25/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17091323
|GRPD
|10:28:41 09/25/17
|Sexual Offense
|RTF
|Detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
|G17091324
|GRPD
|10:31:28 09/25/17
|Animal Calls
|JUNIPER ST
|G17091325
|GRPD
|11:22:59 09/25/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17091326
|GRPD
|11:25:18 09/25/17
|Missing Person
|NFA
|Officers were contacted by an individual over the phone, in regards to being unable to contact a
|friend of theirs who was not home. The individual has since been located.
|G17091327
|GRPD
|12:34:33 09/25/17
|Alarm
|ARKANSAS DR
|NFA
|G17091328
|GRPD
|12:47:14 09/25/17
|Littering
|W 2ND N
|NFA
|G17091329
|GRPD
|13:04:17 09/25/17
|Accidents
|SHOSHONE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out a driveway and
|struck a vehicle parked across the street. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|G17091330
|GRPD
|13:05:39 09/25/17
|Property Damage
|MIDWEST DR
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who reported a window on their vehicle was damaged while parked in
|their driveway. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G17091331
|GRPD
|13:16:06 09/25/17
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G17091332
|GRPD
|13:36:33 09/25/17
|Accidents
|905 BRIDGER DR;SMITHS
|RTF
|G17091333
|GRPD
|13:48:40 09/25/17
|Information
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G17091334
|GRPD
|14:11:56 09/25/17
|Fingerprints
|375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17091335
|GRPD
|14:24:39 09/25/17
|Follow-up
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G17091336
|GRPD
|14:16:19 09/25/17
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who
|had a verbal dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,
|which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|G17091337
|GRPD
|14:42:35 09/25/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17091338
|GRPD
|14:42:14 09/25/17
|Scam
|E 3RD S; GRPD
|G17091339
|GRPD
|14:54:47 09/25/17
|Scam
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G17091340
|GRPD
|15:07:39 09/25/17
|Warrant
|WINDRIVER DR
|RTF
|Ameka Welch, age 44 of Green River, was arrested per an active warrant out of Indiana for forgery.
|G17091341
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17091342
|GRPD
|15:19:23 09/25/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17091343
|GRPD
|15:26:22 09/25/17
|911 Calls
|GOA
|G17091344
|GRPD
|15:56:59 09/25/17
|Follow-up
|CALIFORNIA WAY
|NFA
|G17091345
|GRPD
|15:57:45 09/25/17
|Follow-up
|California
|NFA
|G17091346
|GRPD
|12:32:37 09/25/17
|Transport
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G17091347
|GRPD
|16:11:19 09/25/17
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G17091348
|GRPD
|16:31:59 09/25/17
|Hit and Run
|77 E RAILROAD AVE; EMBASSY TAVERN; THE EMBASSY
|NFA
|G17091349
|GRPD
|16:45:23 09/25/17
|Animal Calls
|80 e teton
|NFA
|G17091350
|GRPD
|18:04:08 09/25/17
|Animal Calls
|1720 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK VETERINARY
|NFA
|G17091351
|GRPD
|19:05:34 09/25/17
|Suspicious
|HWY 530
|NFA
|G17091352
|GRPD
|19:35:49 09/25/17
|Follow-up
|59 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17091353
|GRPD
|19:35:26 09/25/17
|Vandalism
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|Officers investigated a report of damage to the paint of a vehicle. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|G17091354
|GRPD
|19:47:32 09/25/17
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 2ND E
|NFA
|G17091355
|GRPD
|19:47:20 09/25/17
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G17091356
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17091357
|GRPD
|16:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17091358
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/25/17
|Property Watch
|G17091359
|GRPD
|21:00:00 09/25/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17091360
|GRPD
|22:05:14 09/25/17
|Suspicious
|500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86
|NFA
|G17091361
|GRPD
|22:16:56 09/25/17
|Fire Alarm
|350 MONROE AVE
|G17091362
|GRPD
|22:42:38 09/25/17
|Motorist Assist
|MM89 I 80 WB
|G17091363
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17091364
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/25/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17091365
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|GOA
|G17091366
|GRPD
|00:00:00 09/26/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17091367
|GRPD
|01:28:57 09/26/17
|Field Contact
|50 W RAILROAD AVE; THE BREWERY
|NFA
|G17091368
|GRPD
|02:12:28 09/26/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17091369
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/25/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17091370
|GRPD
|22:00:00 09/25/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17091371
|GRPD
|05:00:00 09/26/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G17091372
|GRPD
|00:00:00 09/26/17
|Property Watch
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
