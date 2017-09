Green River Police Reports: September 27, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17091441 GRPD 07:06:10 09/27/17 Alarm 38 N CENTER ST;AMERICAN LEGION NFA

G17091442 GRPD 07:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091443 GRPD 07:34:41 09/27/17 Traffic Offense 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA

G17091444 GRPD 07:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091445 GRPD 08:06:00 09/27/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G17091446 GRPD 08:33:16 09/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091447 GRPD 08:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091448 GRPD 09:00:48 09/27/17 Traffic Control 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA

G17091449 GRPD 09:19:57 09/27/17 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G17091450 GRPD 09:10:13 09/27/17 Fire Alarm 840 HITCHING POST DR; trona valley NFA

G17091451 GRPD 07:00:00 09/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091452 GRPD 09:33:46 09/27/17 Citizen Assist 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G17091453 GRPD 09:57:00 09/27/17 Found Property 1795 BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers met with an individual who turned in a set of keys found at Stratton Myers Park.

G17091454 GRPD 10:02:27 09/27/17 VIN Inspection NOLAN ST NFA

G17091455 GRPD 10:46:08 09/27/17 Animal Calls CEDAR ST NFA

G17091456 GRPD 10:56:00 09/27/17 Vandalism 325 E TETON BLVD RTF

Officers responded to a report that a city owned vehicle had been spray painted in the interior.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17091457 GRPD 10:56:29 09/27/17 Abandoned Vehicle 705 UINTA DR; FRANKS AUTO BODY AND GLASS RTF

G17091458 GRPD 11:04:42 09/27/17 Alarm PARK VIEW DR NFA

G17091459 GRPD 08:00:00 09/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091460 GRPD 11:21:10 09/27/17 Civil Issues JENSEN ST NFA

G17091461 GRPD 11:35:18 09/27/17 Abandoned Vehicle 705 UINTA DR RTF

G17091462 GRPD 13:09:11 09/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17091463 GRPD 13:10:49 09/27/17 Animal Calls ELK MOUNTAIN CIR NFA

G17091464 GRPD 13:57:31 09/27/17 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G17091465 GRPD 13:58:36 09/27/17 Suspicious S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G17091466 GRPD 14:00:05 09/27/17 Scam FIR ST;pd RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported refinancing their home and now suspects the

refinancing to be a scam. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17091467 GRPD 13:55:09 09/27/17 Animal Calls N 6TH W RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the

residents who were given a warning.

G17091468 GRPD 14:09:56 09/27/17 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA

G17091469 GRPD 14:01:35 09/27/17 Suspicious WASHINGTON ST NFA

G17091470 GRPD 14:26:30 09/27/17 Animal Calls ALEXANDRA CIR NFA

G17091471 GRPD 14:34:19 09/27/17 Suspicious MADISON AVE NFA

G17091472 GRPD 13:02:36 09/27/17 Transport 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; DISTRICT COURT

G17091473 GRPD 14:53:31 09/27/17 Sexual Offense RTF

Detectives are investigating a report of sexual exploitation of a child.

G17091474 GRPD 15:10:02 09/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091475 GRPD 15:24:28 09/27/17 Animal Calls INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G17091476 GRPD 15:54:25 09/27/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G17091477 GRPD 15:51:51 09/27/17 911 Calls NFA

G17091478 GRPD 16:04:25 09/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17091479 GRPD 17:04:14 09/27/17 Burglary 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported items stolen from inside their vehicle while parked

at the business. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17091480 GRPD 17:23:55 09/27/17 Citizen Assist SOUTH CAROLINA DR RTF

Officers met with an individual for a citizen assist, in reference to a civil matter regarding property.

G17091481 GRPD 17:53:39 09/27/17 Accidents W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was facing northbound on

West Teton Boulevard and stopped at the stop sign with Monroe Avenue. The vehicle was struck

from behind by another vehicle. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital by ambulance

for possible injury. A 16 year old female of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

G17091482 GRPD 18:44:29 09/27/17 911 Calls NFA

G17091483 GRPD 19:02:41 09/27/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17091484 GRPD 19:33:22 09/27/17 Animal Calls West Flaming Gorge NFA

G17091485 GRPD 19:13:50 09/27/17 Larceny PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF

Officers met with a resident who reported a bird bath was taken from their back yard. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17091486 GRPD 19:32:33 09/27/17 Vandalism 350 MANSFACE ST; MANSFACE CHURCH RTF

Officers responded to a report that vehicles parked on the property were damaged sometime since

September 24, 2017 and today. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under

investigation.

G17091487 GRPD 20:16:11 09/27/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G17091488 GRPD 16:00:00 09/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091489 GRPD 15:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091490 GRPD 15:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091491 GRPD 16:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091492 GRPD 16:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091493 GRPD 15:00:00 09/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091494 GRPD 16:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091495 GRPD 21:00:00 09/27/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17091496 GRPD 22:00:00 09/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091497 GRPD 22:42:45 09/27/17 Information 200 E Railroad; Union Pacific Depot NFA

G17091498 GRPD 23:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091499 GRPD 23:00:00 09/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091500 GRPD 23:00:00 09/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091501 GRPD 00:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091502 GRPD 00:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091503 GRPD 00:38:59 09/28/17 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers investigated a report of a domestic altercation. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G17091504 GRPD 03:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091505 GRPD 00:00:00 09/28/17 Suspicious MADISON AVE NFA

G17091506 GRPD 00:00:00 09/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091507 GRPD 05:00:00 09/28/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow