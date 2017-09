Green River Police Reports: September 28, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17091508 GRPD 07:00:00 09/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091509 GRPD 07:49:15 09/28/17 Suspicious DRIFTWOOD ST NFA

G17091510 GRPD 07:31:01 09/28/17 Animal Calls APACHE AVE NFA

G17091511 GRPD 07:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091512 GRPD 07:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091513 GRPD 08:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091514 GRPD 08:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091515 GRPD 08:34:27 09/28/17 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G17091516 GRPD 07:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091517 GRPD 07:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091518 GRPD 08:49:46 09/28/17 Animal Calls 341 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; SOUTHWEST DOORS NFA

G17091519 GRPD 08:50:33 09/28/17 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17091520 GRPD 09:20:01 09/28/17 VIN Inspection EVANS ST NFA

G17091521 GRPD 10:04:24 09/28/17 Escort NFA

G17091522 GRPD 10:16:09 09/28/17 VIN Inspection E 3RD S NFA

G17091523 GRPD 10:45:02 09/28/17 Fraud W TETON BLVD RTF

Officers spoke with an individual over the phone, in reference to a report of a possible fraud

regarding payment received for an item for sale on line.

G17091524 GRPD 10:59:51 09/28/17 Animal Calls 2100 W TETON BLVD; WALK N ROLL DAY CARE NFA

G17091525 GRPD 11:47:48 09/28/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091526 GRPD 11:46:51 09/28/17 Traffic Hazard 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17091527 GRPD 11:57:48 09/28/17 Accidents 410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY RTF

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was backing up in the

parking lot and struck a flag pole. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding

the incident.

G17091528 GRPD 11:50:35 09/28/17 Animal Calls E 3RD S NFA

G17091529 GRPD 12:13:27 09/28/17 EMS NFA

G17091530 GRPD 12:22:41 09/28/17 Animal Calls N 1ST W RTF

Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint.

G17091531 GRPD 08:00:00 09/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091532 GRPD 13:02:12 09/28/17 EMS NFA

G17091533 GRPD 13:27:09 09/28/17 VIN Inspection 375 W Flaming Gorge Way NFA

G17091534 GRPD 13:28:32 09/28/17 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091535 GRPD 13:48:23 09/28/17 Tobacco Offense RTF

A 15 year old male, 14 year old male and 14 year old female of Green River, were issued citations

for use of tobacco by a minor.

G17091536 GRPD 14:07:57 09/28/17 Disturbance 1416 UINTA DR;LITTLE BEAR MOTEL RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. During the investigation of the disturbance officers

contacted Dakota Failoni, age 24 of Green River, who was arrested for unlawful contact-recklessly

causes bodily injury.

G17091537 GRPD 14:12:49 09/28/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091538 GRPD 14:33:57 09/28/17 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091539 GRPD 14:48:44 09/28/17 Animal Calls CHURCH VIEW DR RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint, in which the reporting party did not want

to pursue charges. Animal Control Officers contacted the owner of the dog and addressed the complaint.

G17091540 GRPD 14:09:51 09/28/17 Follow-up RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G17091541 GRPD 15:30:57 09/28/17 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF

G17091542 GRPD 15:23:56 09/28/17 Agency Assist E TETON BLVD

G17091543 GRPD 15:50:37 09/28/17 Drugs 2200 E TETON BLVD; JACKSON SCHOOL GOA

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that drove through a crosswalk and an occupant blew

smoke out of the window of the vehicle. The reporting party thought the smoke

could have been marijuana. Officers checked the area and the vehicle was gone on arrival.

G17091544 GRPD 16:29:36 09/28/17 Animal Calls N 6TH W RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the

reporting party and the dog owner, a report was completed regarding the incident.

G17091545 GRPD 16:54:47 09/28/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091546 GRPD 16:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17091547 GRPD 15:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17091548 GRPD 15:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17091549 GRPD 16:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17091550 GRPD 16:51:13 09/28/17 Animal Calls 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17091551 GRPD 17:13:47 09/28/17 Animal Calls N 6TH W NFA

G17091552 GRPD 16:00:00 09/28/17 Property Watch

G17091553 GRPD 18:07:25 09/28/17 Juvenile GOA

G17091554 GRPD 18:28:06 09/28/17 Follow-up BAILEY CT NFA

G17091555 GRPD 15:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091556 GRPD 19:03:15 09/28/17 Trespassing E TETON BLVD NFA

G17091557 GRPD 15:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17091558 GRPD 19:30:56 09/28/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17091559 GRPD 18:48:04 09/28/17 Follow-up 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 NFA

G17091560 GRPD 19:46:39 09/28/17 Suspicious 412 UINTA DR; WELLS FARGO ATM GOA

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near the ATM machine. Officers checked the

property, which appeared okay and were unable to locate the described individual.

G17091561 GRPD 21:00:00 09/28/17 Security Check NFA

G17091562 GRPD 15:00:00 09/28/17 Property Watch

G17091563 GRPD 22:29:22 09/28/17 Suspicious 200 MONROE AVE; BUS BARN GOA

Officers received a report of a group of juveniles in the parking lot near the school bus parking area.

G17091564 GRPD 22:00:00 09/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091565 GRPD 23:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091566 GRPD 23:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091567 GRPD 23:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091568 GRPD 23:00:00 09/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091569 GRPD 23:00:00 09/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091570 GRPD 00:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091571 GRPD 00:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091572 GRPD 00:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091573 GRPD 00:00:00 09/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091574 GRPD 05:00:00 09/29/17 Security Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow