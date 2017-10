Green River Police Reports: September 29, 2017 – October 1, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17091575 GRPD 07:12:59 09/29/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17091576 GRPD 07:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091577 GRPD 07:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091578 GRPD 07:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091579 GRPD 08:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091580 GRPD 07:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091581 GRPD 08:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091582 GRPD 08:00:00 09/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091583 GRPD 08:57:25 09/29/17 EMS NFA

G17091584 GRPD 09:13:09 09/29/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091585 GRPD 10:30:35 09/29/17 Scam WISCONSIN CT NFA

G17091586 GRPD 09:46:59 09/29/17 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G17091587 GRPD 07:00:00 09/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091588 GRPD 08:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091589 GRPD 10:59:55 09/29/17 REDDI 96 I 80 WB GOA

G17091590 GRPD 11:17:26 09/29/17 EMS NFA

G17091591 GRPD 11:33:14 09/29/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091592 GRPD 12:14:31 09/29/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091593 GRPD 12:50:04 09/29/17 Animal Calls 80 e teton NFA

G17091594 GRPD 12:59:06 09/29/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091595 GRPD 12:59:52 09/29/17 Accidents BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling westbound

on Bridger Drive, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with East Teton Boulevard and

collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on East Teton Boulevard. No injuries were reported, a

17 year old female of Green river, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation and Allison Killpack,

age 42 of Laramie was issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

G17091596 GRPD 12:37:46 09/29/17 Animal Calls ADAMS ST NFA

G17091597 GRPD 13:19:29 09/29/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091598 GRPD 14:09:00 09/29/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091599 GRPD 15:24:36 09/29/17 Motorist Assist HWY 530 & FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091600 GRPD 15:51:14 09/29/17 Traffic Offense 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17091601 GRPD 16:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17091602 GRPD 16:56:40 09/29/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091603 GRPD 16:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17091604 GRPD 15:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17091605 GRPD 16:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17091606 GRPD 16:00:00 09/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091607 GRPD 15:00:00 09/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091608 GRPD 18:16:17 09/29/17 Follow-up PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G17091609 GRPD 18:22:52 09/29/17 Follow-up WILDERNESS TRL NFA

G17091610 GRPD 15:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17091611 GRPD 15:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17091612 GRPD 15:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17091613 GRPD 19:04:44 09/29/17 Traffic Offense RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR NFA

G17091614 GRPD 18:56:45 09/29/17 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17091615 GRPD 19:39:55 09/29/17 Open Property NFA

G17091616 GRPD 19:42:03 09/29/17 Disturbance W 2ND N NFA

G17091617 GRPD 21:00:00 09/29/17 Security Check

G17091618 GRPD 21:13:55 09/29/17 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA

G17091619 GRPD 22:00:00 09/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091620 GRPD 22:15:46 09/29/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & WYOMING DR NFA

G17091621 GRPD 23:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091622 GRPD 23:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091623 GRPD 23:04:16 09/29/17 911 Calls NFA

G17091624 GRPD 23:14:57 09/29/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17091625 GRPD 23:00:00 09/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091626 GRPD 00:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091627 GRPD 00:00:00 09/30/17 Property Watch

G17091628 GRPD 00:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091629 GRPD 00:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091630 GRPD 23:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091631 GRPD 23:00:00 09/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091632 GRPD 00:44:37 09/30/17 Security Check NFA

G17091633 GRPD 00:45:10 09/30/17 Security Check NFA

G17091634 GRPD 01:40:59 09/30/17 Accidents E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17091635 GRPD 03:32:57 09/30/17 Alarm 775 UINTA DR NFA

G17091636 GRPD 04:39:10 09/30/17 Security Check NFA

G17091637 GRPD 05:00:00 09/30/17 Security Check NFA

G17091638 GRPD 08:06:39 09/30/17 EMS NFA

G17091639 GRPD 08:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091640 GRPD 08:00:00 09/30/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091641 GRPD 07:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091642 GRPD 07:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091643 GRPD 07:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091644 GRPD 08:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091645 GRPD 08:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091646 GRPD 07:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091647 GRPD 07:00:00 09/30/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091648 GRPD 08:26:01 09/30/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091649 GRPD 09:42:27 09/30/17 Fire Alarm 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD;HAMPTON INN NFA

G17091650 GRPD 10:00:07 09/30/17 Found Property CITADEL ST & BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers met with an individual who turned in a found wallet. Officers were able to locate and return

the wallet to the owner.

G17091651 GRPD 10:08:05 09/30/17 VIN Inspection RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G17091652 GRPD 10:29:10 09/30/17 Follow-up ARKANSAS DR NFA

G17091653 GRPD 10:30:59 09/30/17 Parking Problem 160 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; LUCKY CACTUS TATTOO RTF

Officers tagged a vehicle for five day parking, following a parking complaint on the vehicle.

G17091654 GRPD 10:38:27 09/30/17 Follow-up S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G17091655 GRPD 10:48:12 09/30/17 Fire JUNIPER ST NFA

Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a damaged gas line.

The utility company was contacted.

G17091656 GRPD 11:00:50 09/30/17 EMS NFA

G17091657 GRPD 11:10:15 09/30/17 EMS NFA

G17091658 GRPD 12:20:00 09/30/17 Animal Calls WILSON ST RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the

owner of the dog who was given a warning.

G17091659 GRPD 12:52:07 09/30/17 Juvenile NFA

G17091660 GRPD 13:51:07 09/30/17 Juvenile RTF

G17091661 GRPD 14:22:50 09/30/17 Civil Issues ASPEN WAY NFA

G17091662 GRPD 14:35:07 09/30/17 Motorist Assist N 4TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091663 GRPD 15:38:21 09/30/17 Civil Issues WAGGENER ST NFA

G17091664 GRPD 16:02:10 09/30/17 Animal Bite CUMORAH WAY RTF

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.

G17091665 GRPD 16:17:32 09/30/17 Welfare Check RTF

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the

individual and the concerned party was advised.

G17091666 GRPD 16:45:21 09/30/17 Disturbance RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers investigated the disturbance and contacted

Devan Helsep, age 19 of Green River, who was arrested for domestic assault.

G17091667 GRPD 17:06:45 09/30/17 Civil Issues HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17091668 GRPD 17:40:10 09/30/17 Follow-up N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G17091669 GRPD 15:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol

G17091670 GRPD 16:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol

G17091671 GRPD 16:00:00 09/30/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091672 GRPD 18:03:40 09/30/17 Assault RIVER VIEW DR NFA

Officers responded to a report an individual damaged another individuals’ vehicle. Officers

investigated the incident and contacted Melvin Christensen, age 48 of Green River, who was

subsequently arrested for malicious mischief, disorderly conduct and interference with a peace officer.

G17091673 GRPD 18:18:31 09/30/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR GOA

G17091674 GRPD 18:35:22 09/30/17 Civil Issues WILSON ST NFA

G17091675 GRPD 15:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091676 GRPD 16:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091677 GRPD 15:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091678 GRPD 19:01:03 09/30/17 Agency Assist E 3RD S NFA

G17091679 GRPD 19:15:20 09/30/17 Citizen Assist KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G17091680 GRPD 20:10:44 09/30/17 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the

owner of the dog over the phone and addressed the complaint. The owner of the dog advised they

would return home and take care of the issue.

G17091681 GRPD 15:00:00 09/30/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091682 GRPD 15:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091683 GRPD 16:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091684 GRPD 20:43:25 09/30/17 Suspicious ANDREWS ST NFA

G17091685 GRPD 20:56:14 09/30/17 EMS NFA

G17091686 GRPD 21:31:00 09/30/17 911 Calls NFA

G17091687 GRPD 22:17:57 09/30/17 Disturbance MONROE AVE UNF

G17091688 GRPD 21:00:00 09/30/17 Security Check NFA

G17091689 GRPD 22:46:47 09/30/17 Motorist Assist UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17091690 GRPD 23:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091691 GRPD 22:00:00 09/30/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100001 GRPD 23:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100002 GRPD 23:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100003 GRPD 00:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100004 GRPD 23:00:00 09/30/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100005 GRPD 00:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol GOA

G17100006 GRPD 00:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100007 GRPD 02:38:46 10/01/17 Accidents HWY 372 & CR 68

G17100008 GRPD 00:00:00 10/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100009 GRPD 04:01:47 10/01/17 Security Check NFA

G17100010 GRPD 23:00:01 09/30/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100011 GRPD 05:00:00 10/01/17 Security Check NFA

G17100012 GRPD 07:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100013 GRPD 07:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100014 GRPD 07:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100015 GRPD 07:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100016 GRPD 07:00:01 10/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100017 GRPD 07:38:58 10/01/17 Agency Assist E 3RD S NFA

G17100018 GRPD 08:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100019 GRPD 08:06:03 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100020 GRPD 08:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100021 GRPD 08:00:00 10/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100022 GRPD 08:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100023 GRPD 08:59:39 10/01/17 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G17100024 GRPD 09:32:36 10/01/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COLLEGE WAY NFA

G17100025 GRPD 09:34:42 10/01/17 Alarm BOULDER DR NFA

G17100026 GRPD 10:24:04 10/01/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR GOA

G17100027 GRPD 11:02:37 10/01/17 Civil Issues WAGGENER ST NFA

G17100028 GRPD 13:49:49 10/01/17 Larceny 520 WILKES DR NFA

G17100029 GRPD 15:55:11 10/01/17 Civil Issues ADAMS ST NFA

G17100030 GRPD 15:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol

G17100031 GRPD 16:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol

G17100032 GRPD 16:30:27 10/01/17 Alarm SARATOGA DR NFA

G17100033 GRPD 17:19:54 10/01/17 Traffic Offense 5 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD GOA

G17100034 GRPD 16:00:00 10/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100035 GRPD 16:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100036 GRPD 18:12:38 10/01/17 Alarm SARATOGA DR NFA

G17100037 GRPD 18:56:44 10/01/17 Paper Service E TETON BLVD NFA

G17100038 GRPD 19:15:02 10/01/17 Animal Calls ELM ST UNF

G17100039 GRPD 15:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol

G17100040 GRPD 19:42:42 10/01/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100041 GRPD 16:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol

G17100042 GRPD 15:00:01 10/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100043 GRPD 20:02:40 10/01/17 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & GANNETT CIR NFA

G17100044 GRPD 15:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol

G17100045 GRPD 20:19:41 10/01/17 Subject Removal W 2ND N NFA

G17100046 GRPD 15:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100047 GRPD 21:00:00 10/01/17 Security Check NFA

G17100048 GRPD 21:24:45 10/01/17 Field Contact 1795 BRIDGER DR NFA

G17100049 GRPD 23:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100050 GRPD 22:00:00 10/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100051 GRPD 23:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100052 GRPD 23:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100053 GRPD 23:00:00 10/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100054 GRPD 23:00:01 10/01/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100055 GRPD 00:00:00 10/02/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100056 GRPD 00:00:00 10/02/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100057 GRPD 01:08:45 10/02/17 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17100058 GRPD 00:00:00 10/02/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100059 GRPD 00:00:00 10/02/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100060 GRPD 05:00:00 10/02/17 Security Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow