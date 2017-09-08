Green River Police Reports: September 7, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17090322
|GRPD
|07:31:55 09/07/17
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & WASHINGTON ST
|NFA
|G17090323
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17090324
|GRPD
|07:58:32 09/07/17
|Traffic Stop
|COMMERCE DR & UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G17090325
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/07/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17090326
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17090327
|GRPD
|08:45:42 09/07/17
|Traffic Stop
|250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL
|NFA
|G17090328
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17090329
|GRPD
|09:19:13 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G17090330
|GRPD
|09:36:57 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|G17090331
|GRPD
|09:34:39 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|BIRCH ST
|NFA
|G17090332
|GRPD
|09:59:03 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17090333
|GRPD
|10:04:59 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|KNOTTY PINE ST
|NFA
|G17090334
|GRPD
|10:21:27 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|HAWAII CT
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint. The
|resident later contacted animal control officers, regarding the notice and was given a warning.
|G17090335
|GRPD
|10:30:30 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|CLEAR VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17090336
|GRPD
|10:28:55 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17090337
|GRPD
|10:39:56 09/07/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17090338
|GRPD
|10:51:54 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE B
|NFA
|G17090339
|GRPD
|11:09:39 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|UPLAND WAY & PHEASANT DR
|NFA
|G17090340
|GRPD
|11:52:26 09/07/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17090341
|GRPD
|11:47:40 09/07/17
|Traffic Offense
|E TETON BLVD & MORAN DR
|RTF
|Officers investigated a report of a school bus light violation, which was determined to be unfounded.
|G17090342
|GRPD
|12:03:23 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G17090343
|GRPD
|11:03:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17090344
|GRPD
|12:32:51 09/07/17
|Hit and Run
|700 SCHULTZ ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report an unknown vehicle struck a galvanized post on a chain link fence in
|Desert Trails Trailer Court. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G17090345
|GRPD
|11:49:41 09/07/17
|Traffic Offense
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GRHS
|RTF
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in
|regards to a report of a passing a school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident, which is under investigation.
|G17090346
|GRPD
|13:07:15 09/07/17
|REDDI
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17090347
|GRPD
|13:22:58 09/07/17
|Nuisance
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G17090348
|GRPD
|13:21:11 09/07/17
|Stolen Vehicle
|SARATOGA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. The reporting party advised they
|let an individual borrow a vehicle and the vehicle has not been returned. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G17090349
|GRPD
|13:32:26 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|G17090350
|GRPD
|13:49:53 09/07/17
|Hit and Run
|170 COMMERCE DR STE B
|RTF
|Officers are investigating a report a vehicle struck a decorative wall in front of a business, causing
|minor damage and left the scene.
|G17090351
|GRPD
|13:57:18 09/07/17
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17090352
|GRPD
|14:03:31 09/07/17
|Follow-up
|375 UINTA DR; TACO TIME
|G17090353
|GRPD
|14:06:51 09/07/17
|Burglary
|MANSFACE ST
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who reported items missing from their residence. Officers completed
|a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G17090354
|GRPD
|14:19:14 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE B
|NFA
|G17090355
|GRPD
|14:21:19 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|EASY ST
|RTF
|G17090356
|GRPD
|15:52:33 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE B
|NFA
|G17090357
|GRPD
|15:55:50 09/07/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G17090358
|GRPD
|17:16:30 09/07/17
|Follow-up
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17090359
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17090360
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/07/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17090361
|GRPD
|20:38:30 09/07/17
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G17090362
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17090363
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17090364
|GRPD
|19:03:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17090365
|GRPD
|21:00:00 09/07/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17090366
|GRPD
|22:30:26 09/07/17
|Property Damage
|HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
|reported items at their residence were damaged. Officers completed a report regarding the
|incident, which is under investigation.
|G17090367
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17090368
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17090369
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/07/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17090370
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/07/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17090371
|GRPD
|01:47:26 09/08/17
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G17090372
|GRPD
|03:03:00 09/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17090373
|GRPD
|05:00:00 09/08/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
