Latest

Green River Police Reports: September 7, 2017

TOPICS:

September 8, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17090322 GRPD 07:31:55 09/07/17 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & WASHINGTON ST NFA
G17090323 GRPD 07:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol
G17090324 GRPD 07:58:32 09/07/17 Traffic Stop COMMERCE DR & UPLAND WAY NFA
G17090325 GRPD 07:00:00 09/07/17 Property Watch NFA
G17090326 GRPD 07:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol
G17090327 GRPD 08:45:42 09/07/17 Traffic Stop 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA
G17090328 GRPD 07:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol
G17090329 GRPD 09:19:13 09/07/17 Animal Calls CONESTOGA LN NFA
G17090330 GRPD 09:36:57 09/07/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD
G17090331 GRPD 09:34:39 09/07/17 VIN Inspection BIRCH ST NFA
G17090332 GRPD 09:59:03 09/07/17 VIN Inspection RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G17090333 GRPD 10:04:59 09/07/17 Animal Calls KNOTTY PINE ST NFA
G17090334 GRPD 10:21:27 09/07/17 Animal Calls HAWAII CT RTF
Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint. The
 resident later contacted animal control officers, regarding the notice and was given a warning.
G17090335 GRPD 10:30:30 09/07/17 Animal Calls CLEAR VIEW DR NFA
G17090336 GRPD 10:28:55 09/07/17 Extra Patrol
G17090337 GRPD 10:39:56 09/07/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17090338 GRPD 10:51:54 09/07/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE B NFA
G17090339 GRPD 11:09:39 09/07/17 Animal Calls UPLAND WAY & PHEASANT DR NFA
G17090340 GRPD 11:52:26 09/07/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17090341 GRPD 11:47:40 09/07/17 Traffic Offense E TETON BLVD & MORAN DR RTF
Officers investigated a report of a school bus light violation, which was determined to be unfounded.
G17090342 GRPD 12:03:23 09/07/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G17090343 GRPD 11:03:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol
G17090344 GRPD 12:32:51 09/07/17 Hit and Run 700 SCHULTZ ST RTF
Officers responded to a report  an unknown vehicle struck a galvanized post on a chain link fence in
 Desert Trails Trailer Court. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G17090345 GRPD 11:49:41 09/07/17 Traffic Offense 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GRHS RTF
Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in
regards to a report of a passing a school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident, which is under investigation.
G17090346 GRPD 13:07:15 09/07/17 REDDI UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17090347 GRPD 13:22:58 09/07/17 Nuisance 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G17090348 GRPD 13:21:11 09/07/17 Stolen Vehicle SARATOGA DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. The reporting party advised they
let an individual borrow a vehicle and the vehicle has not been returned. Officers completed a
report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G17090349 GRPD 13:32:26 09/07/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD
G17090350 GRPD 13:49:53 09/07/17 Hit and Run 170 COMMERCE DR STE B RTF
Officers are investigating a report a vehicle struck a decorative wall in front of a business, causing
minor damage and left the scene.
G17090351 GRPD 13:57:18 09/07/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G17090352 GRPD 14:03:31 09/07/17 Follow-up 375 UINTA DR; TACO TIME
G17090353 GRPD 14:06:51 09/07/17 Burglary MANSFACE ST RTF
Officers met with a resident who reported items missing from their residence. Officers completed
a report regarding the incident, which is  under investigation.
G17090354 GRPD 14:19:14 09/07/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE B NFA
G17090355 GRPD 14:21:19 09/07/17 VIN Inspection EASY ST RTF
G17090356 GRPD 15:52:33 09/07/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE B NFA
G17090357 GRPD 15:55:50 09/07/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G17090358 GRPD 17:16:30 09/07/17 Follow-up W TETON BLVD NFA
G17090359 GRPD 15:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol
G17090360 GRPD 15:00:00 09/07/17 Property Watch NFA
G17090361 GRPD 20:38:30 09/07/17 Welfare Check NFA
G17090362 GRPD 15:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090363 GRPD 15:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090364 GRPD 19:03:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090365 GRPD 21:00:00 09/07/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17090366 GRPD 22:30:26 09/07/17 Property Damage HITCHING POST DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
reported items at their residence were damaged. Officers completed a report regarding the
incident, which is under investigation.
G17090367 GRPD 23:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090368 GRPD 23:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090369 GRPD 23:00:00 09/07/17 Property Watch NFA
G17090370 GRPD 23:00:00 09/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090371 GRPD 01:47:26 09/08/17 Juvenile NFA
G17090372 GRPD 03:03:00 09/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090373 GRPD 05:00:00 09/08/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: September 7, 2017"

Leave a Reply