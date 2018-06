Green River Policer Blotter: June 8-10, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Advertisement

Green River Police Department press release for June 11, 2018

Incidents from 06-08-2018 0600hrs to 06-11-2018 0600hrs

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code



G18060373 GRPD 07:44:07 06/08/18 Civil Issues HAWAII CT NFA

G18060374 GRPD 08:00:00 06/08/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060375 GRPD 08:00:01 06/08/18 Extra Patrol

G18060376 GRPD 07:00:00 06/08/18 Property Watch

G18060377 GRPD 08:21:02 06/08/18 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060378 GRPD 08:00:00 06/08/18 Property Watch

G18060379 GRPD 09:43:55 06/08/18 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; DISTRICT COURT NFA

G18060380 GRPD 09:54:19 06/08/18 Citizen Assist 200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR NFA

G18060381 GRPD 10:09:31 06/08/18 Escort

G18060382 GRPD 10:17:48 06/08/18 Animal Calls SUNDANCE DR NFA

G18060383 GRPD 10:57:17 06/08/18 Traffic Stop N 5TH E & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060384 GRPD 12:06:32 06/08/18 Animal Calls 100 HOOVER DR; HOOVER PARK NFA

G18060385 GRPD 12:44:35 06/08/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 4TH E NFA

G18060386 GRPD 12:50:43 06/08/18 Accidents 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND RBM

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a crash. The driver of vehicle one was backing out of a parking space

at Expedition Island. The driver of vehicle one misjudged where vehicle two was at and backed into vehicle two.

G18060387 GRPD 13:50:41 06/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18060388 GRPD 14:13:40 06/08/18 Animal Calls JEFFERSON ST & MCKINLEY ST NFA

G18060389 GRPD 15:21:33 06/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18060390 GRPD 15:53:45 06/08/18 VIN Inspection IRONWOOD ST NFA

G18060391 GRPD 17:06:06 06/08/18 Assault MONROE AVE & UINTA DR RTF

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officers met with two individuals that

reported being in a physical confrontation with two other individuals. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18060392 GRPD 17:54:23 06/08/18 Follow-up 895 UINTA DR; LOAF N JUG UINTA NFA

G18060393 GRPD 17:59:44 06/08/18 Animal Calls 370 S 2ND E; EVERS PARK NFA

G18060394 GRPD 18:07:28 06/08/18 Information 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G18060395 GRPD 17:49:53 06/08/18 Citizen Assist 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY NFA

G18060396 GRPD 18:51:11 06/08/18 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST NFA

G18060397 GRPD 19:00:16 06/08/18 VIN Inspection W TETON BLVD NFA

G18060398 GRPD 19:05:55 06/08/18 Disturbance BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a disturbance. The reporting party advised they had been

physically assaulted by another individual. The incident is currently under investigation.

G18060399 GRPD 19:52:05 06/08/18 Civil Issues S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G18060400 GRPD 20:12:33 06/08/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & CLARK ST NFA

G18060401 GRPD 16:00:00 06/08/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060402 GRPD 20:08:43 06/08/18 Animal Calls 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G18060403 GRPD 21:06:38 06/08/18 Animal Calls 801 CEMETERY RD; RIVERVIEW CEMETERY NFA

G18060404 GRPD 21:26:45 06/08/18 Disturbance W TETON BLVD RTF

G18060405 GRPD 21:36:33 06/08/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G18060406 GRPD 21:55:38 06/08/18 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G18060407 GRPD 21:56:56 06/08/18 Traffic Stop 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G18060408 GRPD 17:00:00 06/08/18 Security Check NFA

G18060409 GRPD 15:00:00 06/08/18 Property Watch UNF

G18060410 GRPD 16:00:00 06/08/18 Property Watch UNF

G18060411 GRPD 16:00:01 06/08/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18060412 GRPD 22:55:00 06/08/18 Suspicious E TETON BLVD NFA

G18060413 GRPD 23:04:17 06/08/18 Fire MM90 I 80 EB NFA

G18060414 GRPD 23:09:50 06/08/18 Animal Calls COLORADO DR RTF

G18060415 GRPD 23:00:00 06/08/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060416 GRPD 23:58:18 06/08/18 Information E TETON BLVD NFA

G18060417 GRPD 00:47:06 06/09/18 Alarm NFA

G18060418 GRPD 00:00:00 06/09/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060419 GRPD 01:31:26 06/09/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18060420 GRPD 01:41:49 06/09/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G18060421 GRPD 02:10:58 06/09/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18060422 GRPD 00:00:01 06/09/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060423 GRPD 04:14:02 06/09/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 3RD W NFA

G18060424 GRPD 04:23:51 06/09/18 Parking Problem N 1ST E & E 2ND N RTF

G18060425 GRPD 00:00:00 06/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060426 GRPD 05:00:00 06/09/18 Security Check NFA

G18060427 GRPD 07:00:00 06/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060428 GRPD 08:00:01 06/09/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060429 GRPD 08:00:00 06/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060430 GRPD 08:44:18 06/09/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & WYOMING DR NFA

G18060431 GRPD 08:00:00 06/09/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060432 GRPD 09:11:24 06/09/18 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA

G18060433 GRPD 09:16:14 06/09/18 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST & LOGAN ST NFA

G18060434 GRPD 09:54:41 06/09/18 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G18060435 GRPD 10:08:28 06/09/18 VIN Inspection GREASEWOOD ST NFA

G18060436 GRPD 10:09:32 06/09/18 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18060437 GRPD 11:04:45 06/09/18 Animal Calls EVANS ST NFA

G18060438 GRPD 11:26:55 06/09/18 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G18060439 GRPD 11:33:01 06/09/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & HWY 530 NFA

G18060440 GRPD 12:37:33 06/09/18 VIN Inspection ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA

G18060441 GRPD 12:43:29 06/09/18 Animal Calls APACHE AVE; APACHE PARK RTF

G18060442 GRPD 13:08:36 06/09/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G18060443 GRPD 13:15:51 06/09/18 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G18060444 GRPD 13:29:04 06/09/18 Civil Issues CUMORAH WAY NFA

G18060445 GRPD 14:24:32 06/09/18 EMS NFA

G18060446 GRPD 15:22:18 06/09/18 Animal Calls 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G18060447 GRPD 15:37:49 06/09/18 Animal Calls KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G18060448 GRPD 15:51:59 06/09/18 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 3RD E NFA

G18060449 GRPD 16:01:58 06/09/18 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G18060450 GRPD 16:00:01 06/09/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060451 GRPD 16:00:00 06/09/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060452 GRPD 16:54:12 06/09/18 Animal Calls KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G18060453 GRPD 17:37:41 06/09/18 Traffic Offense HITCHING POST DR & WIND RIVER DR NFA

G18060454 GRPD 17:48:23 06/09/18 Juvenile RTF

G18060455 GRPD 18:29:24 06/09/18 Animal Calls 220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT – GREEN RIVER NFA

G18060456 GRPD 20:08:57 06/09/18 Suspicious ASTLE AVE & LOGAN ST NFA

G18060457 GRPD 20:25:25 06/09/18 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G18060458 GRPD 20:32:05 06/09/18 Field Contact UPLAND WAY & W TETON BLVD NFA

G18060459 GRPD 17:00:00 06/09/18 Security Check NFA

G18060460 GRPD 15:00:00 06/09/18 Property Watch UNF

G18060461 GRPD 16:00:00 06/09/18 Property Watch UNF

G18060462 GRPD 21:21:40 06/09/18 Citizen Assist WILKES DR RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of found property. The reporting party advised they had found

prescription medication in a now vacant residence. Officers collected the medication and booked it into evidence.

Advertisement

G18060463 GRPD 22:34:24 06/09/18 Disturbance 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE RTF

Officers responded to the Mast Lounge in reference to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers were advised

that a male subject was attempting to fight another subject in the bar. Officers met with one of the individuals whom

reported that, while at the American Legion, the other individual had stolen their wallet. The subject that had their wallet taken, followed the individual to the Mast Lounge and confronted them. During the investigation, Officers arrested Anthony Greene, Age 24, of Green River for public intoxication.

G18060464 GRPD 22:47:07 06/09/18 Accidents 200 E TETON BLVD; HORSE CORRAL-GREEN RIVER CITY RTF

G18060465 GRPD 22:47:33 06/09/18 Animal Calls MICHIGAN CT RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog.

G18060466 GRPD 23:18:54 06/09/18 Larceny 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G18060467 GRPD 02:51:30 06/10/18 Suspicious 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL NFA

G18060468 GRPD 00:00:01 06/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060469 GRPD 00:00:00 06/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060470 GRPD 23:00:00 06/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060471 GRPD 00:00:00 06/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060472 GRPD 05:00:00 06/10/18 Security Check NFA

G18060473 GRPD 07:00:00 06/10/18 Property Watch

G18060474 GRPD 08:00:25 06/10/18 Alarm NFA

G18060475 GRPD 08:00:00 06/10/18 Extra Patrol

G18060476 GRPD 08:00:00 06/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060477 GRPD 08:00:01 06/10/18 Extra Patrol

G18060478 GRPD 09:29:58 06/10/18 Alarm NFA

G18060479 GRPD 09:44:08 06/10/18 Animal Calls CALIFORNIA WAY NFA

G18060480 GRPD 09:50:31 06/10/18 Property Damage E TETON BLVD NFA

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised someone had

damaged their flower garden.

G18060481 GRPD 10:14:52 06/10/18 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA

G18060482 GRPD 10:38:57 06/10/18 Animal Calls LOGAN ST & PELSER ST NFA

G18060483 GRPD 10:45:39 06/10/18 Animal Calls ELM ST RTF

G18060484 GRPD 11:06:04 06/10/18 Lost Property 905 BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers met with an individual whom advised they had lost their wallet while shopping at Smith’s Food & Drug.

G18060485 GRPD 11:32:46 06/10/18 Accidents WILDERNESS TRL NFA

G18060486 GRPD 12:07:39 06/10/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18060487 GRPD 12:23:32 06/10/18 Animal Calls 550 UINTA DR; ROOSEVELT PARK NFA

G18060488 GRPD 12:54:12 06/10/18 Animal Calls UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE

G18060489 GRPD 14:45:44 06/10/18 Alarm

G18060490 GRPD 15:11:42 06/10/18 Paper Service IOWA AVE

G18060491 GRPD 16:00:00 06/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060492 GRPD 16:00:00 06/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060493 GRPD 15:00:00 06/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060494 GRPD 16:00:01 06/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060495 GRPD 16:52:20 06/10/18 Threats/Harass RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of threats. The reporting party advised they had a verbal

confrontation with an individual and felt threatened by the conversation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18060496 GRPD 18:47:05 06/10/18 Animal Calls 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE NFA

G18060497 GRPD 19:57:21 06/10/18 EMS

G18060498 GRPD 17:00:00 06/10/18 Security Check NFA

G18060499 GRPD 21:20:08 06/10/18 911 Calls NFA

G18060500 GRPD 21:36:41 06/10/18 Animal Calls 895 UINTA DR; LOAF N JUG UINTA NFA

G18060501 GRPD 22:48:10 06/10/18 Citizen Assist HAWAII CT NFA

G18060502 GRPD 00:05:26 06/11/18 Alarm NFA

G18060503 GRPD 00:10:28 06/11/18 Animal Calls KEITH DR NFA

G18060504 GRPD 00:00:00 06/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060505 GRPD 22:00:00 06/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060506 GRPD 00:00:00 06/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060507 GRPD 23:00:00 06/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060508 GRPD 00:00:01 06/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060509 GRPD 02:02:15 06/11/18 Larceny 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE RTF

G18060510 GRPD 05:00:00 06/11/18 Security Check NFA

G18060513 GRPD 06:00:00 06/11/18 Extra Patrol



Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded