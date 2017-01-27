Green River Prepares For Next 6th Penny Project

The Green River Public Works Department is preparing for another 6th Penny Tax project this summer when they work on Hitching Post Drive between Monroe Avenue and Crossbow Drive.

According to Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow and Engineer Holden Wright, the total project will cost around $2 million and take three to four months to complete. Construction will begin in the spring when weather allows.

The project includes new surfacing, adding a storm drain and curb, new gutters, and replacing a water line.

The road will be closed during the project, but there will still be access to the fire station and bank.

The Public Works Department plans to time the project for limited impacts on traffic for Lincoln Middle School.