Green River Resident Dies In Crash Near Bairoil

A Green River man died in a crash near Bairoil, Wyoming on Monday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Thomas Nisbet, 45 of Green River, died in a two-vehicle-collision which occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Monday at milepost 29 on US 287/WY 789, near Bairoil, Wyoming.

Nisbet was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry southbound on US 287 when he crossed the center line into the northbound lane of traffic—colliding head on with a 2009 Peterbilt combination unit. Nisbet suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release that Nisbet is being investigated for improper seatbelt use and driving while impaired at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Peterbilt combination unit was not injured during the crash. He has been identified as 67-year-old Battle Lake, Minnesota resident Norlin Davis.

This crash resulted in the 13th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 15 fatalities in 2017, 10 in 2016, and 18 in 2015 during this same time period.