Green River Resident Lives For Speed

Racing an open wheel sprint car around a track at speeds reaching over 120 miles per hour with 20, or more other cars on a track is something many may find scary. For one Sweetwater County native, there is no better way to spend the weekend.

For 18 year old Green River High School graduate Zac Taylor, the need for speed started at a very young age. Zac was just six years old when he began his racing career behind the wheel of Quarter Midget.

When it comes to racing stock cars, most drivers focus their attention on just one class. However Zac is different. When not running the 360 Sprint he will be in this weekend at Sweetwater Speedway, he can be found behind the wheel of his 305 sprint, RMMRA midget or his USAC midget.

One of Zac’s favorite tracks in the Rush County Speedway in La Crosse, Kansas.

Zac says that his scariest moment of his racing career came when his race car caught on fire.

When not behind the wheel of a race car, Zac enjoys fishing, hunting and snowboarding.

When asked about what advice he has for younger kids who have dreams of racing, Zac says “Don’t listen to people who say you can’t do it.”









