Green River Resident Loses Thousands In Online Loan Scam

A Green River resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in an online loan scam.

According to the Green River Police reports, officers met with the reporting party on Friday afternoon.

The victim told officers that she searched the internet for a loan and completed an online submittal form. The reporting party received a phone call about her request and was told someone would hand deliver the loan.

The victim was instructed to purchase a Wal-Mart gift card and provide the caller with the number on the back of the card to pay for taxes on the loan. She was then advised to purchase other department store gift cards and provide the numbers for other associated fees like a credit score check and loan application fee.

The victim reported she lost about $2000 in her attempt to obtain a $5000 loan.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.