Green River Resident Scammed Out Of Thousands

A Green River resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars after receiving a fraudulent phone call claiming their grandson was arrested.

According to the Green River Police Department, officers met with the victim of the scam on Friday. The victim told officers that they received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson who said he had left the scene of an accident and was arrested.

The victim later received a call from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing their grandson. The scammer told the victim that there was a system in place with Walmart for payment of services. The victim was instructed to purchase three $1000 Walmart gift cards and provide the card numbers over the phone. The scammer told the victim to tell Walmart that the gift cards were for a wedding gift because fees would be waived for a gift.

The reporting party purchased the gift cards and provided the numbers to the scammer, who instructed them to send more money.

The reporting party went to withdraw additional funds, at which point the bank told the victim that they may have been scammed.

The reporting party later determined that the grandson was at work and not in jail.

The Green River Police Department is warning people who are asked to send money by prepaid gift cards, gift cards, or money transfers to be extremely cautions. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a friend or relative in need, hang up and call the person directly to verify the information.