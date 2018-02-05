Green River and Rock Springs Make-A-Wish® Fundraiser Events

Green River and Rock Springs High Schools continue to raise money for the 2018 Sweetwater County Make-A-Wish® Fundraiser.

The fundraising events began February 1st and continue through February 15th. This event is a competition between the two schools, but overall funds are pooled together to represent Sweetwater County.

The schools participate in a program called Kids for Wish Kids, which encourages high school students to raise money for children who are battling life-threatening medical conditions.

According to Make-A-Wish® Wyoming, the program began in Wyoming in the year 2000 with five schools that raised $2,219. Sweetwater County’s high schools became involved with the program in 2004, raising a combined $1,569 that year. Last year, Green River and Rock Springs high schools raised just under $60,000.

All donations will be recognized during the Make-A-Wish announcement at the game between Green River and Rock Springs on February 15th at GRHS.

Below is the schedule of events for Rock Springs and Green River High Schools throughout the Make-A-Wish® Fundraiser.

Rock Springs:

Green River: