Green River Schools Participate In Holiday Cards For Heroes Program

Schools in Green River are participating in the Holiday Cards for Heroes program sponsored by the VFW.

To keep this tradition alive, people are encouraged to wish the troops a happy holiday by sending cards. Parents are asked to bring the cards to their student’s school by Tuesday, November 28th. All cards will need to be delivered to Central Administration by Wednesday, November 29th with a count and school name on each box or envelope.

The cards will be distributed to the Red Cross in time for distribution to the troops.

The cards must be kept short with simple messages like “Merry Christmas” or “Thank You.”

Below are some guidelines provided by Sweetwater County School District #2:

Please sign all cards with first name, grade, city and state.

Use generic salutations (Dear Service Member, etc…).

No envelope or postage is needed.

Do not include personal information.

Do not send letters or any inserts.