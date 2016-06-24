Green River Stabbing Suspect Appears In Court, Says Victim Fell On Knife

A Green River man accused of stabbing another man in an altercation Wednesday night appeared in Green River Circuit Court Friday morning for an initial appearance.

Jordan Russell Christiansen, 26 of Green River, appeared before Circuit Court Judge John Prokos for a charge of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury.

Prokos set Christiansen’s bond at $7500 cash or surety and appointed a public defender for the case. Christiansen was released on bond shortly before noon Friday.

Christiansen is accused of stabbing Jakob Taggart in an altercation at Hutton Heights Mobile Home Park in Green River.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to the location Wednesday night and found Taggart in a vehicle outside Christiansen’s residence. Upon arrival, police saw Taggart had two towels wrapped around his left leg and noticed a large amount of blood.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and was later transported to the University of Utah Hospital for further treatment.

Dr. Alicia Peterson from the University of Utah Hospital said that Taggart had a deep laceration to his left thigh with probable nerve damage and possible tendon damage, according to court documents. She said the injury was consistent with a knife wound.

Throughout the investigation, police learned that Taggart was at Christiansen’s home to see his girlfriend, who was planning to stay with Jordan Christiansen and his wife for the night after getting into an argument with Taggart.

Taggart allegedly showed up at about 11 p.m. and his girlfriend went outside to speak with him. Jordan Christiansen’s wife went outside on two occasions to tell Taggart to leave, and Jordan Christiansen followed her outside on the second trip.

While outside, Taggart allegedly began yelling at Christiansen accusing him of trying to take his family and children away from him.

Court documents say Taggart allegedly pushed Christiansen, who fell to the ground, landing on his back with Taggart on top of him.

Christiansen initially denied having a knife during the altercation, but later said he had a knife that he always keeps with him to use for work and things around the house, according to court documents.

Christiansen told police that he pulled the knife out of the sheath in his back pocket to prevent himself from falling on it. He said that at the same time, Taggart fell forward on top of him. He allegedly told police that Taggart “fell on” the knife. He denied purposefully stabbing Taggart.

Christiansen allegedly told police that he was trying to protect himself and his family. He said Taggart was bigger than him, and he felt threatened.

After the altercation, Christiansen allegedly threw the knife behind the trailers west of his residence. Officers found a knife described as a fixed-blade knife with a 4 ½ inch blade with a gut hook on the back side of the blade. Jordan allegedly identified it as his knife.

Christiansen is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Green River on July 1 at 1:30 p.m.

In Wyoming, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury is a felony with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.