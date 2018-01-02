Green River Star Selected As County’s Newspaper of Record

The Green River Star has been selected as Sweetwater County’s newspaper of record for 2018.

The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the Green River Star as their designated newspaper during their first meeting of 2018 today.

As the newspaper of record, the Green River Star will publish documents, notices, legals, announcements, and other information required to be published by Sweetwater County.

During the meeting, Green River Star editor David Martin addressed the Board requesting the opportunity to publish the legal documents for Sweetwater County.

“I think the Star has as much right to publishing those legal documents as the Rocket-Miner. I believe we can do it at a much more cost-effective price which would be a fiscally conservative choice for you to make,” he told the Commissioners.

The Commissioners expressed concern about the Green River Star being a weekly publication rather than a daily paper. Concerns were raised on the ability to publish information about special meetings in a timely manner.

Martin told the Commissioners that he would be willing to publish such information on the newspaper’s website if such a scenario does arise.

“I think both newspapers will do a great job either way, and I think supplemented with technology things would get out,” said Commissioner Wendling.

Wendling said he looked at what is more cost effective because technology has provided the means for people to be notified of special meetings even if it is unable to run in the newspaper.

Commissioner Johnson expressed his support for the Green River Star, and the motion to designate the Star as the newspaper of record was made by Commissioner Kolb.

The motion to designate the Green River Star as the County’s newspaper of record was unanimously approved.

The Commissioners said they did not receive any information from the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner concerning the newspaper of record.

The last year that the Green River Star was designated as the County’s newspaper of record was 2010. The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner has been the County’s newspaper of record each year since 2011.