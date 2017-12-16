Latest

Green River Swimmers Capture Friday’s Pre-Invite Meet

TOPICS:

December 16, 2017

Yesterday, Green River High School hosted the Green River Pre-Invite swimming meet. In all, six teas competed in the event including both Green River and Rock Springs.

In the team competition, Green River came out on top with 363 points.  Laramie was second with 239 points followed by Rawlins (184 points), Cheyenne Central (182 points), Lyman (162 points) and Rock Springs (130 points).

Memorial Hospital Sleeping

Here are some of the top finishes for local swimmers:

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 

1st Green River High School – 1) Richmond, Michael 2) Moffatt, Ethan 3) King, James 4) Hutchison, Lane
25.43 28.77 23.99 23.42

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle:

2nd  DeFauw, Ron Rock Springs

Boys 200 Yard IM: 

1st  Richmond, Michael Green River
2nd  Moffatt, Ethan Green River

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle:

1st King, James Green River

Boys 1 Meter Diving: 

3rd  Spalding, Coleton Green River

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 

1st King, James Green River
2nd Johnson, Logan Green River
3rd Clark, John Green River

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle:

1st Hutchison, Lane Green River

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle:

1st  DeFauw, Ron Rock Springs
2nd Spicer, James Rock Springs

rks

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke:

1st Richmond, Michael Green River

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke:

1st Moffatt, Ethan Green River
2 Richmond, Jason Green River

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Green River High School ‘A’ – 1) Hutchison, Lane 2) Richmond, Michael 3) King, James 4) Lyon, Dean

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Swimmers Capture Friday’s Pre-Invite Meet"

Leave a Reply