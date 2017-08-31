Green River Tennis Defeats Rock Springs 5-0

Here are the results from todays Tennis match between the Green River Wolves and the Rock Springs Tigers.
Girls Varsity
#1 Singles: Laura Cecelia (GR) defeated Alicia Stevens (RS)
#2 Singles: Haylen Cordova (GR) defeated Sasha Bartley (RS)
#1 Doubles: Alex Palmer and Kaitlyn Sharp (GR) defeated Rachel Shuler and Courtney Smith (RS)
#2 Doubles: Kelby Pope and Audrie Harrison (GR) defeated Michelle Butterfield and Abby Bettolo (RS)
#3 Doubles: Sydney Beutel and Anna Kimball (GR) defeated Emily Lininger and Maddie Corbit (RS)
Boys Varsity
#1 Singles: Gregory Marchal (GR) defeated Aaron Goldman (RS)
#2 Singles: Patrick Marchal (GR) defeated John Prevedel (RS)
#1 Doubles: Jarrett Atkins and Danny Christensen (GR) defeated Gunner Hamblin and Ian Fletcher (RS)
#2 Doubles: Elliott Potter and Jon Leninger (GR) defeated Nick Allen and Cole Wardle (RS)
#3 Doubles: Jordan Anderson and Brett McKeehan (GR) defeated Martin Ayela and Clay Wells (RS)
#4 Doubles: Caden Grubb and Conner Friel (GR) defeated Colin Murcray and Bradyn Conover (RS)
