Green River Tennis Heading To State This Week

Green River Tennis will head to the Tennis State Tournament this Thursday, September 20th in Gillette. The tournament will conclude on Saturday, September 22nd. This comes on the heels of a second place finish by the girls team and a fourth place finish by the boys.

Green River had one regional champion during the tournament coming from the #3 Boys Doubles Team of Jordon Anderson and Brett McKeehan.

Green River head coach Phil Harder received the South Girls Coach of the Year Award after the tournament.