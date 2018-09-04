Green River Tennis Sweeps Rawlins This Past Friday

The Green River Tennis Team continued to look impressive as both the boys and girls teams swept Rawlins this past Friday.

Advertisement

Once again the team looked dominant as the team won nine of their ten varsity matches. Green River looks to keep this momentum as the season winds down.

The Wolves will be back on the court this Friday and Saturday when they host all three Cheyenne schools. The Wolves will face South on Friday, then will face East and Central on Saturday.

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER LADY WOLVES VARSITY TENNIS

Friday: August 31, 2018 Green River(HOME) vs. Rawlins

#1 Singles Opponent Name Winner Set 1 Set 2 Set 3

Haylen Cordova Selena Landa GR 6-4 6-4

#2 Singles

Shelbee McFadden Mackenzie Thompson GR 2-6 7-6 (7-1) Injury Withdraw

#1 Doubles

Audrie Harrison Samantha Waring GR 6-2 6-1

Kelby Pope Darby Thayer

#2 Doubles

Sydney Beutel Madelynn Kumlus GR 6-1 6-0

Kaitlynn Sharp Alexis Townsend

#3 Doubles

Gabby Heiser Laminah Stewart GR 6-0 6-0

Megan Counts Sharayah Lusch

GREEN RIVER WOLVES BOYS VARSITY TENNIS

Friday: August 31, 2018 Green River(HOME) vs. Rawlins

#1 Singles Opponent Name Winner Set 1 Set 2 Set 3

Caeden Grubb Ryan Pfeffer RW 4-6 4-6

#2 Singles

Danny Christensen Jacob Pacheco GR 6-4 6-2

#1 Doubles

Jarrett Atkins Cody Scott GR 6-2 6-2

Connor Friel Gabe Murry

#2 Doubles

Jon Leininger Sebastian Maes GR 7-6 6-4

Elliott Potter Chad Hansen

#3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan Mitchell Allard GR 6-3 6-1

Jordan Anderson Ian Pfeffer