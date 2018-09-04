Latest

Green River Tennis Sweeps Rawlins This Past Friday

September 4, 2018

The Green River Tennis Team continued to look impressive as both the boys and girls teams swept Rawlins this past Friday.

Once again the team looked dominant as the team won nine of their ten varsity matches. Green River looks to keep this momentum as the season winds down.

The Wolves will be back on the court this Friday and Saturday when they host all three Cheyenne schools. The Wolves will face South on Friday, then will face East and Central on Saturday.

 

GREEN RIVER LADY WOLVES VARSITY TENNIS

Friday: August 31, 2018    Green River(HOME) vs. Rawlins

#1 Singles                   Opponent Name        Winner           Set 1                Set 2                Set 3

Haylen Cordova          Selena Landa              GR                  6-4                   6-4

 

#2 Singles

Shelbee McFadden     Mackenzie Thompson GR                  2-6                   7-6 (7-1) Injury Withdraw

 

#1 Doubles    

Audrie Harrison          Samantha Waring        GR                  6-2                   6-1

Kelby Pope                 Darby Thayer

 

#2 Doubles

Sydney Beutel             Madelynn Kumlus      GR                  6-1                   6-0

Kaitlynn Sharp            Alexis Townsend

 

#3 Doubles

Gabby Heiser              Laminah Stewart        GR                  6-0                   6-0

Megan Counts             Sharayah Lusch

 

GREEN RIVER WOLVES BOYS VARSITY TENNIS

Friday: August 31, 2018    Green River(HOME) vs. Rawlins

#1 Singles                   Opponent Name        Winner           Set 1                Set 2                Set 3

Caeden Grubb             Ryan Pfeffer               RW                  4-6                   4-6

 

#2 Singles

Danny Christensen      Jacob Pacheco             GR                  6-4                   6-2

 

#1 Doubles    

Jarrett Atkins              Cody Scott                  GR                  6-2                   6-2

Connor Friel                Gabe Murry

 

#2 Doubles

Jon Leininger              Sebastian Maes           GR                  7-6                   6-4

Elliott Potter               Chad Hansen

 

#3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan          Mitchell Allard           GR                  6-3                   6-1

Jordan Anderson         Ian Pfeffer

