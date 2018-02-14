Green River to Play Host to Rock Springs Tomorrow

The Green River Wolves will play host to cross-county rival, Rock Springs Tigers tomorrow at Green River High School.

Both teams head into the game coming off a two-game loss against Jackson and Evanston last weekend.

Both Rock Springs and Green River have been taking part in a two-week, fundraising event benefitting Make-A-Wish Wyoming, this will conclude with a proclamation recognizing both schools for their efforts shortly after the girls game.

Green Rivers Team Leaders

The (3-4, 13-5) Wolves head into tomorrows matchup led in scoring by seniors Devin Love and Chance Hofer. Love and Hofer pour in an average 12.1 points per game and sits fifth and sixth in the 4A West Conference. Junior Chase Stoeger is also a crucial part of the Wolves in rebounding and assists. Stoeger averages 4.6 rebounds a game and 2.7 assists.

Rock Springs Team Leaders

The (3-4, 10-8) Tigers are led in scoring by freshman Graedyn Buell. Buell drops in an average 22.8 points per game and sits first in the 4A West Conference. Buell also leads the team and conference in assists with 6.3 assists per game. Senior Nick McMurtrey is second on the team averaging 10.8 points per game. McMurtrey sits second on the team in rebounding with an average 6.2 rebounds a game.

Junior Derek Lionberger leads the team in rebounding averaging 7.7 rebounds per game. Lionberger also leads the Tigers in blocked shots, with an average 0.6 per game.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.