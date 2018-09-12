Green River Volleyball Continues Play On The Road This Week

The Green River Wolves Volleyball Team will be on the road again this week when they travel to Mountain View tomorrow to take on the Lady Buffs.

This will be the first match for the Lady Wolves since their 3-2 win against rival Rock Springs. The Lady Wolves come into their match 5-7 on the season.

Mountain View comes into the match against Green River after a loss last Saturday to Douglas. Mountain View is 8-3 on the season as they host Green River.

Green River will play at Kelly Walsh on Friday and Evanston next Thursday before they play at home for the first time this season. The Lady Wolves first home game will be against Jackson.