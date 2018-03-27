Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves Soccer To Host Evanston Today

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves soccer teams will play host to Evanston this afternoon.

The Lady Wolves head into the game coming off a 5-0 loss to the Rock Springs Lady Tigers last Thursday. The Lady Wolves are currently 0-1 in conference play and 0-3 overall. The Lady Wolves are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School in Green River.

The Wolves are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Rock Springs Tigers and are currently 0-1 in conference play and 0-2 overall. The Wolves are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School in Green River.