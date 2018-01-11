Green River Wolves Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Play Host To Cheyenne South Friday

The Green River Wolves boys and girls basketball teams will both be at home this Friday as they host the Cheyenne South Bison.

The Lady Wolves head into Friday’s game at 5-5 while Cheyenne South is 3-7 on the season. The Lady Wolves are coming off a two-game loss at the Cheyenne East Invitational last weekend and hope to rebound this weekend.

Lady Wolves sophomore Ashelynn Birch (Pictured Above) leads the team and sits fifth in class 4A in scoring averaging 14.8 points per game. She leads the state in rebounds averaging 13.2 per game.

Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. at Wolves Gymnasium.

The Wolves head into Friday’s game at 8-1 while Cheyenne South is 5-4 on the season. The Wolves head into Friday’s game having only lost one game on the season.

Wolves senior Devin Love (Pictured Above) leads the team and sits sixth in class 4A in scoring averaging 12.9 points per game. He is also sixth in the state in assists averaging 2.5 per game.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Wolves Gymnasium.