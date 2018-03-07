Green River Wolves Cheer and Dance Finishes Well at State

The Green River Wolves Cheer and Dance team finished well at the State Cheer and Dance Tournament this afternoon.

The Dance team finished third in the Hip Hop Dance catagory with a score of 84.333 and fourth in the Jazz Dance catagory with an 84.167.

The Cheer team was able to take third in All Girl Cheer with a 75.583. The team finished first in Cheer Non-Stunt the team took home the win with an 87.500. The Wolves did not compete in the Co-Ed Cheer catagory.