Green River Wolves Defeat Evanston (Picture Essay)

March 27, 2018
The Green River Wolves soccer team was able to maintain the early lead as they defeated Evanston, 3-1 at home.
The Wolves are now 1-1 in conference and 1-2 overall.
View pictures below.
Pre-Game Meeting.
Alec Barlow runs down the ball.
After goal celebrations.
Gregory Marchal attempts to get around an opponent.
Christian Alatorre carries the ball around an opponent.
Halftime.
Haden Counts heads the ball.
Gregory Marchal passes the ball to a teammate.
Chase Stoeger prevents an opponent from getting the ball.
