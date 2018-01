A strong defensive performance helped propel the Green River Wolves to the, 69-41, win over the Laramie Plainsman.

Seniors Jake Angelovich and Chance Hofer(pictured) lead the team in scoring, each shooting for a game total 17 points.

The Wolves are on the road next Thursday, January 18, as they travel west to take on the Evanston Red Devils. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Evanston High School.