The Green River Wolves defeated the Natrona County Mustangs 86-76 on senior night. The Wolves honored the teams only senior Hunter Spartz.

Both teams played very strong throughout the entire game, but the Wolves were able to hold off the Mustangs with a strong second half push to win the game.

The Wolves move to 2-2 in conference play, and 8-6 on the season.

The Wolves host Casper Kelly-Walsh tomorrow at 2:30pm.