Green River Wolves Downs Rock Springs By One (Picture Essay)

The Green River Wolves kept the win at home as they downed cross-county rival, Rock Springs Tigers 3-2. The Wolves are now 4-1-1 in conference play and 7-2-2 overall.
The Tigers are 4-2 in conference 9-3 overall. View pictures below:
