Green River Wolves Downs Rock Springs By One (Picture Essay)

April 21, 2018

The Green River Wolves kept the win at home as they downed cross-county rival, Rock Springs Tigers 3-2. The Wolves are now 4-1-1 in conference play and 7-2-2 overall.

The Tigers are 4-2 in conference 9-3 overall. View pictures below:

National Anthem

Conner McCloskey of Rock Springs carries the ball upfield

 

Green River’s Chase Stoeger prevents an opponent from getting the ball

 

Green River goalie Patrick Marchal prepares to kick the ball downfield

 

Luswin Trujillo of Rock Springs looks for a way around Jose Ramirez

 

Eliel Ibarra passes the ball to a teammate in an attempt to keep the ball away from Jose Andicoechea of Rock Springs

 

Eliel Ibarra of Green River attempts a steal from a Rock Springs player

 

Kingdom Wanjoku of Rock Springs look for an open teammate

 

Rock Springs is the winner of the 2018 Sweetwater Cup Trophy

