Green River Wolves To Face Evanston Friday

The Green River Wolves will be at home this Friday and Saturday as they play host to the Evanston Red Devils and Jackson Broncs.

The Wolves head into the game against Evanston coming off a two-game win streak last weekend in Casper. The Wolves are 13-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Team Leaders

The Wolves are led in scoring by senior Devin Love. Love averages 11.7 points per game and sits fifth in the 4A West Conference. Senior Chance Hofer sits second on the team and ninth in the conference in scoring averaging 11.1 points per game. Junior Chase Stoeger leads the team in rebounds and sits second on the team in assists averaging 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Senior Cameron Morris leads the team in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game and sits fifth in the 4A West Conference.

Friday’s Matchup

The Wolves will take on the Evanston Red Devils (5-0, 13-3). The Red Devils come into Green River with a seven-game winning streak.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Green River High School.