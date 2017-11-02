Green River Wolves To Face Torrington In Semi-Final Round Friday

The #2West Green River Wolves will travel east this Friday to take on the #1East Torrington Trailblazers in the Semi-Final round of the Class 3A Playoffs.

The Wolves head into Torrington coming off a 28-7 win over the Douglas Bearcats last week and hope to carry that winning momentum into Friday’s game against the Trailblazers.

The Wolves go into Friday’s matchup with the fourth best offense in class 3A with an average of 348.6 yards per game and a total of 3137 total yards on the season in 452 attempts. The Wolves offense has a total of 35 touchdowns this season and an average 28.1 points per game.

Wolves Senior Chance Hofer currently leads the team and class 3A across the state in All Purpose Offense with an average of 233 yards per game and a total of 2097 total yards on the season in 278 attempts.

On the Defensive side of the ball the Wolves go into Friday’s game with the eighth best defense in the state allowing an average of 272.7 yards per game. The team is lead by Senior Chance Anderson who sits second in the state in class 3A in Individual Defense with an average of 8.3 tackles per game. Anderson has a total of 33 solo tackles on the season.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Torrington High School.