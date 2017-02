The Green River Wolves were unable to hold off the strong defense of the Kelly-Walsh Trojans in their 63-42 loss.

The Trojans held the Wolves to only 22 points in the first half. The Wolves were unable to get anything going in the second half as they were only able to add 20 points to their half time score.

The Wolves fall to 2-3 in conference play and 8-7 on the season.