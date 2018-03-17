Green River Wolves Fall to Cheyenne Central (Picture Essay)

March 17, 2018
The Green River Wolves fall to the Cheyenne Central Indians, 2-1 in game two of the 2018 season. The Green River Wolves will take on the Rock Springs Tigers next Friday, March 23 at the 4 p.m. at the Rock Springs Junior High field.
Pre-Game talk by coach Bieber
Pregame Warm-Up
Chase Stoeger looks to take the ball away from a defendant
Christian Alatorre dribble the ball down the field
Taylor Stoeger goes on a fast break down the field
Halftime.
Erik Gwaltney runs up to kick the ball
Caleb Ragsdale passes the ball into a teammate
Grant Cobb head butts the ball away from an opponent
Alec Barlow looks to take the ball from an opponent
