Green River Wolves Fall to Cheyenne Central (Picture Essay)

March 17, 2018

The Green River Wolves fall to the Cheyenne Central Indians, 2-1 in game two of the 2018 season. The Green River Wolves will take on the Rock Springs Tigers next Friday, March 23 at the 4 p.m. at the Rock Springs Junior High field.

Pre-Game talk by coach Bieber

 

Pregame Warm-Up

Chase Stoeger looks to take the ball away from a defendant

 

Christian Alatorre dribble the ball down the field

 

Taylor Stoeger goes on a fast break down the field

 

Halftime.

 

Erik Gwaltney runs up to kick the ball

 

Caleb Ragsdale passes the ball into a teammate

Grant Cobb head butts the ball away from an opponent

 

Alec Barlow looks to take the ball from an opponent

