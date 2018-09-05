Green River Wolves Football To Host Rawlins This Friday

The Green River Wolves Football Team will be at home for the second straight week to start the season as they play host to the Rawlins Outlaws. The Wolves will look gain more momentum after their season opening win last Friday against Lander 31-20.

Rawlins comes into this game with a loss after they fell to the Evanston Red Devils 35-7 last Friday. The Wolves will look to start the season 2-0 before they hit the road to face Torrington.

Halftime at the game will be special for Green River as the 2018 Hall of Fame Class will be recognized.

The game will is slated to start at 7pm at Wolves Stadium. Wyo4news will have updates on the game as they come.