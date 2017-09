The 4-0 Green River Wolves are at home Friday when as they take on the 2-3 Evanston Red Devils for Homecoming.

The Wolves are coming off a 21-13 win over the Cody Broncs last week in Cody and home to continue their winning streak as they take on the Red Devils from Evanston.

Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Wolves Stadium in Green River.