Green River Wolves Host Star Valley Friday

The Green River Wolves are at home this Friday as they play host to the Braves of Star Valley.

The 6-1 Wolves are coming off a win last week in Jackson and hope to carry that momentum into Friday’s game against the Braves.

The Wolves are currently second in Class 3A rankings on the offensive side of the ball with an average of 372.1 yards and 32.1 points per game. Wolves Chance Hofer leads the Class 3A rankings with an average of 243.6 yards and 3.4 points per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolves are ranked seventh in the Class 3A rankings allowing only 257.6 yards per game. Wolves Chance Anderson is ranked fourth in the state with an average of 6.8 tackles per game.



Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.

2017 wyopreps.com Playoffs Scenario

Because there are an odd number of teams in the 3A West, one team must finish conference play ahead of the others. Worland is that team this year.

Week 8 games that will have an impact on playoff seeding: Star Valley at Green River

Week 8 games that will not have an impact on playoff seeding: Powell at Cody, Worland at Pinedale, Jackson at Evanston.

Star Valley at Green River: Winner is the #1 seed and the loser is #2. GR already has 1 conference loss, but would have head-to-head vs. SV, should they win. GR can’t do any worse than the #2 seed, because of head-to-head win vs. Cody.

Cody: Locked into #3 seed. A win or loss vs. Powell changes nothing. The Broncs lose head-to-head vs. GR, but have head-to-head vs. both Worland and Evanston.

Worland: Locked into #4 seed and will go to Torrington in the first round. The Warriors play a non-conference game at Pinedale, and have head-to-head vs. Evanston, so a win or a loss vs. the Wranglers changes nothing. Worland loses head-to-head vs. Cody for #3 seed, should the Broncs lose vs. Powell.

Evanston: Eliminated. The Red Devils could wind up in a 3-way tie with Cody and Worland for the #3 and #4 seeds, should they beat Jackson, and Cody loses to Powell. However, Evanston loses head-to-head vs. both the Broncs and Warriors.

Powell and Jackson: Eliminated. Can’t catch SV, GR, Cody and Worland in the standings.