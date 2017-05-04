Green River Wolves Host Track Meet Today

Green River Wolves High School track team will play host to Evanston, Mountain View and Lyman today as the Green River Quad Track Meet will take place this afternoon at Green River High School.

The Rock Springs Track team will have members competing in the Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational in Provo, Utah Friday and Saturday. Some track teams members will compete in the Shane Brock Invitational in Lander on Saturday.

Farson-Eden Track team will compete in the Bobcat Invitational Track Meet in Thermopolis on Friday.