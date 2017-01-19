Green River Wolves Lose to Evanston Red Devils 31-45 January 19, 2017 The Green River Wolves basketball team fell 31-45 to the Evanston Red Devils tonight on what was Military Appreciation Night. The Wolves face off against the Jackson Hole Broncs Friday January 20,2017 at 7:00 pm at Green River High School Gym. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Related
