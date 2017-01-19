Latest

Green River Wolves Lose to Evanston Red Devils 31-45

January 19, 2017

IMG_0830

 

The Green River Wolves basketball team fell 31-45 to the Evanston Red Devils tonight on what was Military Appreciation Night.

300x250_wwcc_fall_2016

The Wolves face off against the Jackson Hole Broncs Friday January 20,2017 at 7:00 pm at Green River High School Gym.

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Green River Wolves Lose to Evanston Red Devils 31-45"

Leave a Reply