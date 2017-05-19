Green River Wolves Move Into Soccer Semi-Finals

The Green River Wolves boy’s soccer team finds themselves in the semi-finals of the 4A State Boys Soccer Tournament. Yesterday, at the Equestrian Center just outside of Sheridan, the Wolves defeated Laramie 2-0 to advance to today’s semi-finals against Cheyenne East. East knocked off the Rock Springs Tigers 2-1 late yesterday afternoon. The Green River/East semi-final match will take place at 4:30 pm.

The Rock Springs boys will now face Laramie in a consolation, loser out match this morning at 11:30. The other boy’s semi-final game will have Cheyenne Central facing Casper Kelly Walsh. Casper Natrona and Campbell County will also meet in a consolation, loser out match.

In the girl’s tournament, both Green River and Rock Springs lost their opening round matches. The Lady Wolves lost to Cheyenne Central 4-1 while the Lady Tigers dropped a 4-1 decision to Laramie. Today, the Lady Wolves meet Jackson while the Lady Tigers take on Casper Kelly Walsh in consolation, loser out games. Both matches start at 9:30 am.