Latest

Green River Wolves Move Into Soccer Semi-Finals

TOPICS:

May 19, 2017

The Green River Wolves boy’s soccer team finds themselves in the semi-finals of the 4A State Boys Soccer Tournament.   Yesterday, at the Equestrian Center just outside of Sheridan, the Wolves defeated Laramie 2-0 to advance to today’s semi-finals against Cheyenne East.  East knocked off the Rock Springs Tigers 2-1 late yesterday afternoon.  The Green River/East semi-final match will take place at 4:30 pm.

The Rock Springs boys will now face Laramie in a consolation, loser out match this morning at 11:30.  The other boy’s semi-final game will have Cheyenne Central facing Casper Kelly Walsh.  Casper Natrona and Campbell County will also meet in a consolation, loser out match.

In the girl’s tournament, both Green River and Rock Springs lost their opening round matches.  The Lady Wolves lost to Cheyenne Central 4-1 while the Lady Tigers dropped a 4-1 decision to Laramie.  Today, the Lady Wolves meet Jackson while the Lady Tigers take on Casper Kelly Walsh in consolation, loser out games.  Both matches start at 9:30 am.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Wolves Move Into Soccer Semi-Finals"

Leave a Reply