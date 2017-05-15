Green River Wolves Name New Head Wrestling Coach

According to a press release from Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District #2 Activities Director, Green River has a new wrestling coach to lead the Wolves.

Pending SWCSD #2 school board approval, Josh Wisniewski has been offered the position and will take over the head wrestling coach duties in November, 2017. The release went on to state, “GRHS Wrestling Program has a storied history and Josh Wisniewski is looking forward to stepping up from his position as Head Middle School Wrestling Coach to take on the high school program”.

SWCSD #2 District Activities Director Tony Beardsley commented in the release, “We look forward to working with Josh as our new GRHS Head Wrestling Coach. Josh has put in considerable time as a Middle School Head Coach and teacher within Sweetwater County School District #2. Coach Wisniewski has laid out a plan for the wrestling program moving forward. I look forward to assisting Josh in his effort to sustain our outstanding tradition in wrestling”

The head wrestling coach slot became available when Marshall Rhodes announced he was stepping down from the position shortly after guiding the Wolves to their second straight 4A State Wrestling title.