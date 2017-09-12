Latest

Green River Wolves To Play Worland Friday

September 12, 2017

The Green River Wolves travel to Worland on Friday to take on the Worland Warriors.

The Wolves head into Fridays game 2-0 overall. The Wolves come off a win over Riverton and hope to carry that momentum into Worland.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

