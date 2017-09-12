Green River Wolves To Play Worland Friday TOPICS:Green River Wolves Football September 12, 2017 The Green River Wolves travel to Worland on Friday to take on the Worland Warriors. The Wolves head into Fridays game 2-0 overall. The Wolves come off a win over Riverton and hope to carry that momentum into Worland. Game time is set for 6 p.m. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Related
