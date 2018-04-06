April 6, 2018
The Green River Wolves battled through the cold to take the 4-0 victory over the Riverton Wolverines. The Wolves will take on Buffalo at 4:30 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.
View pictures here:
Ivan Escalante makes a corner kick.
Gregory Marchal carries the ball down the field.
Grant Cobb headbutts the ball away from an opponent.
Chase Stoeger steals the ball from an opponent.
Patrick Marchal Protects the goal.
Game-winning celebration.
Related
Be the first to comment on "Green River Wolves Shutout Riverton In Game One Of Tournament (Picture Essay)"