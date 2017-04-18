Green River Wolves Soccer Wins Two on the Road Yesterday

Both Green River Wolves High School soccer teams came away with victories yesterday in Jackson. The Lady Wolves defeated Jackson 4-2. The win ups the girl’s conference record to 3-1 and 6-4 on the year.
Meanwhile the Green River boys improved to 3-0-1 in conference play with a 3-1 win over Jackson. The Wolves are now 6-3-1 on the overall season.
Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves will resume play on Saturday when they play at Rock Springs.
