Green River Wolves Split Soccer Games In Jackson

Both the Green River girls and boys soccer teams competed in Jackson yesterday and came away with mixed results.

The Lady Wolves opened play with a 5-1 loss to Jackson. The loss dropped Green Rivers 4A West mark to 2-5-0-1 (5-9 overall) while Jackson improved to 5-3-1 and 8-4-2 on the year.

Advertisement

In the boys match, Green River came away with a 2-1 win over the Broncs. Green River is now 6-1-1 in the 4A Conference (10-2-2 overall) for a total of 19 conference points. That puts the Wolves into a first place tie with Casper Kelly Walsh (6-1-1) while Jackson falls to 3-5-0-1 in conference and 6-7-1 overall .

Advertisement