Green River Wolves Take Home 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Championship (Picture Essay)

April 7, 2018
The Green River Wolves are the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Champions as they defeated Worland 4-2 in a shootout.
View pictures below:
Pregame meeting
Eliel Ibarra carries the ball up the field
Grant Cobb prevents an opponent from getting to the ball
Alec Barlow looks for a teammate to pass to.
Ivan Escalante makes a shot on goal
Caleb Ragsdale looks for a teammate to pass the ball in to.
Chase Stoeger makes a shot on goal during the shootout
Champions
