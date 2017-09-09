Green River Wolves Tennis Downed By Cheyenne South

The Green River Wolves Tennis team was in Cheyenne on Friday as they took on Cheyenne South.
The Wolves boys team lost 4-1 . Below are the wyopreps.com results from the match.
#1 Singles: Brendan Lock (South) def. Gregory Marchal 6-1, 6-2
#2 Singles: Patrick Marchal (GR) def. Wyatt Ebben 6-2, 6-3
#1 Doubles: Jarrett Atkins and Danny Christensen (GR) def. Mark Hansen and Reuben Moyte 6-0, 6-3
#2 Doubles: Elliot Potter and Connor Friel (GR) def. P.J. Vigil and Anthony Guzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-1
#3 Doubles: Jordan Anderson and Brett Makerhan (GR) def. Cam Bird and Justin Valdez 6-4, 6-3
The Wolves face off against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East today.
Results from the girls match was not available as of press time.
