Green River Wolves Tennis Downed By Cheyenne South

The Green River Wolves Tennis team was in Cheyenne on Friday as they took on Cheyenne South.

The Wolves boys team lost 4-1 . Below are the wyopreps.com results from the match.

#1 Singles: Brendan Lock (South) def. Gregory Marchal 6-1, 6-2

#2 Singles: Patrick Marchal (GR) def. Wyatt Ebben 6-2, 6-3

#1 Doubles: Jarrett Atkins and Danny Christensen (GR) def. Mark Hansen and Reuben Moyte 6-0, 6-3

#2 Doubles: Elliot Potter and Connor Friel (GR) def. P.J. Vigil and Anthony Guzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

#3 Doubles: Jordan Anderson and Brett Makerhan (GR) def. Cam Bird and Justin Valdez 6-4, 6-3

The Wolves face off against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East today.

Results from the girls match was not available as of press time.