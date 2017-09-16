Green River Wolves Tennis Playing Well At Regionals

The Green River Wolves Tennis team has played very well at regionals.

Boys Results

In Boys Singles #2 Patrick Marchel has advanced to the final round and will take on Cheyenne Centrals Ryan Stampfli for the Championship.

Boys #1 Doubles team of Atkins and Christensen have advanced to the final round and will take on the Laramie team of Fike and Graeff.

And Boys #3 Doubles team of Anderson and McKeehan will play in the final round of the consolation bracket against Flores and Hansen the team from Rawlins.

Girls Results

In Girls Singles #1 Laura Cecilia will play for the Championship against Grace Dereemer of Cheyenne Central.

Girls #1 Doubles will see the team of Palmer and Sharp taking on the Rock Springs team of Smith and Shuler in the final round of the consolation bracket.

Girls #2 Doubles will see the team of Pope and Harrison taking on the Torrington team of Powell and Glass in the final round of the consolation bracket.