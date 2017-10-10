Green River Wolves Travel To Jackson Friday

The Green River Wolves travel north to Jackson this Friday to take on the Broncs.

The 5-1 Wolves are coming off a win last week in Powell and hope to carry that momentum into Jackson this Friday.

The Wolves lead the Class 3A rankings on the offensive side of the ball with an average of 390.2 yards and 32.5 points per game. Wolves Chance Hofer leads the Class 3A rankings with an average of 262.8 yards and 4 points per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolves are ranked second in 3A rankings allowing only 208.5 yards per game. Wolves Chance Anderson is ranked fourth in the state with an average of 7 tackles per game.



Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Jackson High School.