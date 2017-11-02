Green River Wolves Volleyball Begins State Tournament Today

The #3West Green River Wolves are in Casper this weekend taking part in the state Volleyball Tournament and will take on the .

The Wolves go into Casper with an overall record of 19-13 and are 6-4 in 4A Conference play and sit seventh in class 4A in overall team scoring with an average of 21.3 points per game.

Junior Katie Banks leads the team in in Attacking and sits second in the state with an average of 3.5 kills per game. Banks leads the state in Blocking with an average of 0.7 total Blocks with 0.6 Solo blocks and is seventh in the state in digs with an average of 2.0 digs on the season.

Senior Andri Dewey leads the team and the state in Assists with an average of 8.0 assists on the season.

Both Banks and Dewey sit third and fourth in the Conference in Serving. Banks who sits third has 0.5 Aces, 0.4 Errors and has an Ace/Error Percentage of 138%. Dewey who sits fourth has 0.5 Aces, 0.3 Errors and has an Ace/Error Percentage of 163%.

The Wolves take on the #2East Thunder Basin Bolts in the first round of the State Tournament this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Casper Events Center.

For those of you that are not able to make it to State Volleyball, the NFHS Network will be streaming matches live, for a minimal cost. Click here to access the NFHS Network’s site.